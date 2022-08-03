China’s population is to begin to shrink by 2025, officials said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age.
The world’s most populous country has been grappling with a looming demographic crisis as it faces a rapidly aging workforce, slowing economy and its weakest population growth in decades.
Although officials relaxed the nation’s strict “one-child policy” in 2016 and last year allowed couples to have three children, the birthrate has plunged to a record low.
Photo: AFP
“The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the ‘14th Five-Year Plan’ period,” the Chinese National Health Commission said on Monday, referring to the period from last year to 2025.
In January, authorities said that forecasts expected the population to enter zero growth “or even negative growth” in that five-year span.
“Presently, our country’s policy system for childbirth support is not perfect, and there is a big gap with population development and the people’s expectations,” the commission said in its latest report.
The total fertility rate has dropped below 1.3 in the past few years, while the country is expected to enter a stage of severe aging near 2035, with more than 30 percent of the population older than 60, it said.
Families are also becoming smaller, “weakening” the functions of pension and childcare, the commission said, calling for improving child-raising support and for policies on housing, education and taxation to help reduce burdens on families.
Authorities in some parts of China are already introducing family-friendly policies in a bid to combat the slowing birthrate.
The eastern city of Hangzhou on Monday announced that families with three children would be able to borrow 20 percent more than the maximum limit when applying for housing provident fund loans for the first time.
Other cities such as Nanchang and Changsha have also rolled out supportive policies, state media said.
Higher costs of living and a cultural shift as people grow used to smaller families have been cited as reasons behind the lower number of babies.
The “one-child policy” was introduced by then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in 1980 to curb population growth and promote economic development, with some exceptions made for rural families and ethnic minorities.
The global population is expected to reach 8 billion in November, UN projections showed, with India on course to surpass China as the world’s most-populous country next year.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic