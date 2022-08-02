India investigating Asia’s first possible monkeypox death

Bloomberg





A man who died in India after testing positive for monkeypox in the United Arab Emirates might be Asia’s first fatality linked to the global outbreak.

The 22-year-old died on Saturday in a hospital in Kerala state, where he was treated for fatigue and encephalitis. Authorities later learned that he had tested positive for monkeypox on July 20, the day before he returned to India, Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George said.

Officials are investigating the death, which, if confirmed, would be the first fatal case reported in Asia.

A technician gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for monkeypox during its inauguration at the King Institute in Chennai, India, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Indian Ministry of Health and Family Affairs officials did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment on the death. India has so far reported five monkeypox cases. The first patient, also detected in Kerala last month, has recovered completely, George said.

India has formed a task force to monitor monkeypox infections headed by Vinod Kumar Paul, a member of the government think tank NITI Aayog and head of the national task force on COVID-19, an Indian health ministry spokeswoman said yesterday.

Other members include senior representatives from the federal ministries of health, pharmaceuticals and biotech, she added.

The South Asian nation has initiated talks with vaccine makers to produce a monkeypox vaccine locally. Companies have been asked to submit expressions of interest by Wednesday next week to develop a shot and diagnostic tests under a public-private partnership.

Monkeypox has been reported in more than 22,000 cases worldwide. Its rapid spread prompted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last month to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.