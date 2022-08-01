SINGAPORE
Leaders review gay sex law
The government is considering how to safeguard its legal position on marriage between a man and a woman, as the government reviews a colonial-era section of the country’s penal code that criminalizes gay sex, the Straits Times reported on Saturday, citing a top official. Many Singaporeans agree that gay sex should not be criminalized, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said. Changing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which has not been enforced for more than a decade, should be discussed and decided in parliament, and not in the courts, he added. He said the government “understands” that many Singaporeans do not want the legal definition of marriage changed, and called for moderation in the debate of gay rights or “the ruptures will tear our social fabric apart,” the newspaper reported.
UNITED STATES
Biden tests positive again
President Joe Biden on Saturday again tested positive for COVID-19, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter that Biden “has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” adding that “there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.” In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden is to re-enter isolation for at least five days.
UNITED STATES
US$1.3bn lottery ticket sold
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Megamillions.com said that there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway fuel station and convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers in 29 consecutive draws since April 15. Lottery officials had estimated the winning take at US$1.28 billion, but on Saturday revised the number up to US$1.337 billion. The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated US$780.5 million.
SPAIN
Body positive poster edited
A government campaign encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to hit the beach has backfired, after one of the models featured said her prosthetic leg had been edited out. The likeness of Briton Sian Green-Lord features on the far left of the promotional poster, in a white swimsuit with floral patterns. Compared with an image on her Instagram account, the color of her swimsuit has been changed, and a left leg added where her prosthetic limb should be. “I don’t even know how to even explain the amount of anger that I’m feeling right now. I’m literally shaking, I’m so angry,” said the motivational speaker and model, who lost a leg when she was hit by a taxi in New York in 2013. “There’s one thing using my image without my permission, but there’s another thing editing my body, my body with my prosthetic leg. I don’t even know what to say but it’s beyond wrong.” The artist behind the body positive campaign poster, Arte Mapache, has apologized for using the models’ likenesses without their permission, and for using a typeface that she had understood to be free.
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic