US, South Korea to expand drills after Kim’s threat

Bloomberg





The US and South Korea have agreed to further expand joint military drills after a fresh threat from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to fight the allies.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup met in Washington and agreed to “expand the joint exercises in the second half of 2022,” the South’s defense ministry said in a statement yesterday.

They also vowed to strengthen the allies’ “deterrence posture” by deploying US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden in Seoul on May 21. Photo: Reuters

The two nations also agreed to “resolutely and jointly respond” to what they labeled North Korea’s provocative actions, with Austin pledging to use the “full range of US capabilities” to defend South Korea.

The statement came just two days after Kim threatened to “eliminate” South Korea and said he was ready for any battle with the US in a speech to mark the 69th anniversary of the deal that ended fighting in the Korean War.

With US attention this year diverted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kim has been stepping up provocations by firing off a record number of ballistic missiles and showing signs that North Korea could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

Kim’s fiery speech served as a reminder to US President Joe Biden of the pressing security problems posed by Pyongyang.

South Korea has brought back joint military exercises with the US, which had been scaled down or halted about four years ago under former US president Donald Trump in his bid to facilitate nuclear negotiations with North Korea.