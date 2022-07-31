Four charged in Bahamas for deadly smuggling trip

Reuters, NASSAU





Prosecutors in the Bahamas on Friday charged four men with manslaughter after their vessel capsized as it attempted to smuggle mostly Haitian migrants into the US, leaving 17 people dead including children and a pregnant woman.

The vessel had 45 people aboard and was on its way to Florida when it capsized about 5 nautical miles (9.3km) from Nassau Harbour, official reports showed.

Among the victims were a 13-year-old girl, a one-year-old baby and a pregnant woman.

Survivors of a migrant boat that capsized sit on the overturned vessel off the coast of New Providence Island, Bahamas, on Sunday last week. Photo: AFP, Royal Bahamas Defence Force

Twenty-five people, including two Bahamian men, were rescued in waters near where the incident took place.

The defendants — Donald Watson, McKenzie Jerome, Eulan McKinney and Wilbens Joseph — appeared in a Nassau court before Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt.

Watson and McKinney were also charged with reckless operation of a vessel and operating a vessel without a valid license.

It was not immediately evident how long the men could spend in jail if convicted.

Jerome, who was not represented by a lawyer, was the only defendant who spoke during the proceedings.

“I wasn’t a part of any of this,” Jerome said. “Nobody called my name except for when they came and arrested me. I don’t get it. Why am I here?”

Proceedings in the case are scheduled to resume on Oct. 28.

Watson in 2019 was convicted in Florida of illegally bringing an alien into the US by driving a boat with a foreigner on board from the Bahamas to Palm Beach, where the vessel was intercepted by law enforcement, court records showed.

Watson was sentenced to two years in prison and was released in 2021, the records show.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitians seeking to reach the US. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.