Pope Francis said on Saturday that his advancing age and his difficulty walking have ushered in a new, slower phase of his papacy, and repeated that he would be ready to resign if serious health problems prohibited him from running the church.
“I don’t think I can continue doing trips with the same rhythm as before,” he said in answers to questions aboard the plane returning to Rome from a week-long trip in Canada.
Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair, a cane or a walker for the past few months because of knee pain caused by a fracture and inflamed ligament.
Photo: AP
He walked with a cane to the rear cabin where reporters travel, but sat in a wheelchair for the traditional 45-minute post-trip news conference, the first time he has done so on his 37 international trips since he was elected as pope in 2013.
“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to preserve myself a bit in order to be able to serve the church, or decide to step aside,” Francis said.
The pace of the trip to Canada, which centered on his apologies for the church’s role in residential schools to assimilate indigenous children, was slower than in the past, with usually only two events per day and long patches of rest time.
Francis said he prefers not to have an operation on his knee because he did not want a repeat of long-term negative side effects from anesthesia he suffered after an intestinal operation last year.
“But I will try to continue to travel in order to be close to people, because it is a way of serving,” he said.
He indicated that he would first make trips to places he had already promised to go, such as South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon and perhaps Kazakhstan before deciding on future trips.
“I have all the good will, but we will have to see what the leg says,” he said.
Francis said earlier this month that he has no intention of resigning soon.
He has said often that he could follow in the footsteps of pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign instead of rule for life.
“This, with all honesty, is not a catastrophe. There can be a change of popes, there is no problem with that,” he said.
“The door is open. It is one of the normal options. Up until today, I did not use that door. I did not think it was necessary to think of this possibility, but that does not mean that the day after tomorrow I don’t start thinking about it,” he said.
“This trip was a bit of a test. It is true that I can’t make trips in this condition. Maybe the style has to change, make fewer trips, make the trips I have promised to make, re-jig things, but it will be the Lord who decides. The door is open,” he said.
