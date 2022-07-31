British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
Her next target to convince would be the British civil service.
The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5.
Photo: Bloomberg
Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic establishment.
“We have had a consensus of the Treasury, of economists, with the Financial Times, with other outlets, peddling a particular type of economic policy for 20 years,” Truss said. “It hasn’t delivered growth.”
Officials see the issue differently. Truss might be talking up a radical economic shift in the space of a few weeks, but her policy proposals are nowhere near what will be required to deal with the economic storm facing Britain.
The real collision, one official said, would not be with the Treasury, but with reality.
Truss and her team recognize that they would be facing a race against time to implement her tax cuts and cost-of-living measures before families are affected by soaring bills.
New leaders often talk about having 100 days to make their mark. If she does take office in early September, Truss might have as little as three weeks, one ally said.
Energy bills are set to jump by at least 60 percent by the end of September, just as households start switching on the heating as summer ends. Inflation is likely to be in double digits with interest rates rising fast and the economy flat-lining at best.
On top of that, members of public sector unions are likely to be voting on labor action that could result in nurses and teachers going on strike, while delays at ports could leave shops short of goods in the run-up to Christmas.
Officials have said it is too late to tackle waiting lists in the National Health Service and long waiting times for ambulances before the surge in winter diseases ramps up the pressure on hospitals.
The timeline is made even tighter because the new prime minister is due in New York for the UN General Assembly in mid-September before the annual Conservative Party conference begins on Oct. 2.
Party lawmakers looking with trepidation at the economic outlook are bracing for comparisons with Britain’s economic nadir in the 1970s, when the country was battered by strikes and power shortages, and had to borrow money from the IMF.
Some MPs are suggesting that Truss could call an early general election. The theory goes that she would be better off going to the country when she is a fresh face, rather than two years into the job when she has been tainted by possible crises.
That idea is rejected by people who work closely with Truss, who have said that she should hold off an election as long as possible.
One ally said she had no intention of being a caretaker prime minister, and that she wanted to stamp her ideological vision on the country.
Sources said that Truss’ plan is centered on having a finance minister who is completely aligned with her outlook.
Outside a circle of loyalists, Truss would inherit a divided party that might make it difficult to stay the course on her more controversial plans. She won the backing of only a third of Conservative lawmakers, and many of those who backed Sunak or centrist British Minister of State for Trade Penny Mordaunt actively dislike her.
Winning a battle of ideas with party members is one thing, sources said. Implementing the Truss brand of mold-breaking reforms with limited political capital in the middle of an economic crisis would be a much bigger challenge.
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But