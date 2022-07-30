Brazil’s Lula maintains big lead ahead of election

Reuters, SAO PAULO





Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead over incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point from 19 to 18 points months ahead of October’s election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47 percent voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro’s 29 percent, compared with 47 percent and 28 percent respectively last month.

If the vote were held today, Lula would win the election outright with 53 percent of the valid votes, avoiding a second-round runoff required if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the unspoiled ballots, the pollster said.

Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers Party and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the 74th annual meeting of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science in Brasilia on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Lula governed Brazil for two terms from 2003 to 2010, when the country grew fast due to a commodities super-boom, allowing his administration to raise millions of people from poverty and leave office with record popularity.

A Lula victory would represent an astounding comeback by the 76-year-old former union leader who spent 580 days in prison on corruption convictions that were later annulled.

Bolsonaro, a populist firebrand, has courted voters by ramping up welfare spending, while pushing to bring down fuel prices that have been stoking high inflation. His allies in the Brazilian Congress passed a constitutional amendment allowing his government to exceed spending limits in an election year.

However, Datafolha said the effects of the welfare benefits have yet to be felt on the electorate, as monthly stipend payments only start in August.

Bolsonaro gained 3 percentage points among low-wage earners, although Lula still holds a wide advantage in this segment at 54 percent to 23 percent, the polling firm said.

The poll showed that Bolsonaro’s repeated criticism of Brazil’s voting system, which has raised fears that he might not concede defeat and could try to foster a coup, has not increased his negative rejection numbers, it said.

Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.