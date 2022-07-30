Screen falls on dancers at HK show

AFP, HONG KONG





At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror.

Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man.

The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help.

An image taken from a video on social media shows a video screen falling at a Mirror concert in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: AP

Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed.

Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly after 10:30pm, police said.

At about midnight, the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital said that one man with a neck injury was in a serious condition, while another was in a stable condition after a head injury, Hong Kong media reported.

The government has halted Mirror concerts until the stage’s structure is proven to be safe, Hong Kong Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung (楊潤雄) said in a late-night statement.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (李家超) said that he was shocked by the incident and has ordered a comprehensive investigation to assess the safety requirements of similar shows to “ensure the safety of performers, crew and the public.”

Over the past year, Mirror have emerged as the most popular Cantonese-language pop act and are credited with revitalizing Hong Kong’s local music scene.

The 12-piece’s latest concert series, originally scheduled to run until Saturday next week at the Coliseum, was eagerly anticipated by fans and tickets were quickly snapped up.

However, the shows have been plagued by technical faults since debuting on Monday, leading fans to question whether they are safe.

More than 10,000 people signed a petition urging organizers to take better care of performers.

On Tuesday night, one Mirror member, Frankie Chan (陳瑞輝), fell about 1m off the edge of the stage, although he later said on social media that he only bruised his left arm, the South China Morning Post reported.

Other fan-filmed clips of the concert showed walkways wobbling under the weight of performers and some stars missing their steps in the dimly lit space.

Even before Thursday, government officials had already contacted the concert organizers regarding “stage incidents” and demanded improvements, a government press release said.

Photographs of the aftermath of Thursday’s incident showed police, paramedics and production crew on stage.

Concert organizers Music Nation and MakerVille apologized in a statement and said that they would thoroughly investigate the incident.

“We are deeply sorry about the accident and are very concerned about the situation of the two people injured,” the organizers said, adding that they would provide all necessary assistance to those who were hurt.