NICARAGUA

Opposition leader jailed

Opposition leader Yubrank Suazo, who took part in protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government in 2018, was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in prison. A court in Managua sentenced Suazo to five years in jail for “conspiring to undermine national integrity” and another five years for spreading fake news, said the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, where Suazo served as a director. Suazo was “prosecuted and sentenced without having committed any crime, nor having any link with criminal structures,” it said in a statement. The 31-year-old hails from the southern city of Masaya, which was shaken by large protests against the government in 2018.

UNITED STATES

Cops in Floyd case get jail

A federal court on Wednesday sentenced the last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his May 2020 killing. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years and Tou Thao received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, penalties that a judge said reflected their level of culpability in the case that sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived Floyd of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes.

INDIA

Toxic alcohol kills 42

At least 42 people have died and nearly 100 others have been hospitalized after drinking toxic alcohol, police said yesterday, with authorities ordering a crackdown on bootleggers. Dozens of people became ill earlier this week after drinking methanol sold in several villages across Gujarat state. Senior police official Ashok Yadav said that 31 people had since died in Botad District. Another 11 people died in nearby Ahmedabad district, said V. Chandrasekar, another senior police official. Gujarat Home Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi said in statement that 97 people had been admitted to hospital for treatment, with two in critical condition.

CHINA

Cop on the run after killings

A local public security bureau in Sichuan Province is offering a 100,000 yuan (US$14,818) bounty for a suspect in a gun attack that killed three people and injured two others. The shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Muchuan County, the bureau said in a statement. The suspect, identified as Li Qiang, “injured two with guns and killed three with weapons,” police said without offering details. “Guns and ammunition involved in the case were seized” they said, offering a reward for anyone who “provides effective clues or captures the criminal suspects.” The suspect was a police officer decorated for bravery last year after saving an elderly man and a woman from drowning in two separate instances, an article published by the bureau said.

INDIA

Lightning kills nearly 50

Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradesh state, police said yesterday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week. The farmers had taken shelter under trees during a drenching monsoon rain when they were struck by lightning on Tuesday and died instantly. The victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers near the city of Kaushambi, police officer Kaushambi Hem Raj Meena said.