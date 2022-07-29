NICARAGUA
Opposition leader jailed
Opposition leader Yubrank Suazo, who took part in protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government in 2018, was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in prison. A court in Managua sentenced Suazo to five years in jail for “conspiring to undermine national integrity” and another five years for spreading fake news, said the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, where Suazo served as a director. Suazo was “prosecuted and sentenced without having committed any crime, nor having any link with criminal structures,” it said in a statement. The 31-year-old hails from the southern city of Masaya, which was shaken by large protests against the government in 2018.
UNITED STATES
Cops in Floyd case get jail
A federal court on Wednesday sentenced the last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his May 2020 killing. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years and Tou Thao received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, penalties that a judge said reflected their level of culpability in the case that sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived Floyd of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes.
INDIA
Toxic alcohol kills 42
At least 42 people have died and nearly 100 others have been hospitalized after drinking toxic alcohol, police said yesterday, with authorities ordering a crackdown on bootleggers. Dozens of people became ill earlier this week after drinking methanol sold in several villages across Gujarat state. Senior police official Ashok Yadav said that 31 people had since died in Botad District. Another 11 people died in nearby Ahmedabad district, said V. Chandrasekar, another senior police official. Gujarat Home Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi said in statement that 97 people had been admitted to hospital for treatment, with two in critical condition.
CHINA
Cop on the run after killings
A local public security bureau in Sichuan Province is offering a 100,000 yuan (US$14,818) bounty for a suspect in a gun attack that killed three people and injured two others. The shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Muchuan County, the bureau said in a statement. The suspect, identified as Li Qiang, “injured two with guns and killed three with weapons,” police said without offering details. “Guns and ammunition involved in the case were seized” they said, offering a reward for anyone who “provides effective clues or captures the criminal suspects.” The suspect was a police officer decorated for bravery last year after saving an elderly man and a woman from drowning in two separate instances, an article published by the bureau said.
INDIA
Lightning kills nearly 50
Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradesh state, police said yesterday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week. The farmers had taken shelter under trees during a drenching monsoon rain when they were struck by lightning on Tuesday and died instantly. The victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers near the city of Kaushambi, police officer Kaushambi Hem Raj Meena said.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But