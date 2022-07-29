Russia says there is no deal yet on prisoner swap

Reuters, LONDON





Russia yesterday said that negotiations with the US on exchanging prisoners are ongoing, but there is no deal to swap detained US basketball star Brittney Griner for jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “so far there are no agreements in this area.”

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that talks on prisoner exchanges had been going on for some time, but without producing a result.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images while standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow on Wednesady. Photo: EPA-EFE

They were responding to comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington had made Moscow a “serious offer” to secure the release of Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, also detained in Russia.

“The issue of the mutual exchange of Russian and American citizens in detention on the territory of the two countries was at one time discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States,” Zakharova said, apparently referring to conversations predating Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. These are being conducted by the competent departments. A concrete result has not yet been achieved,” she said.

Blinken on Wednesday said he would discuss the Griner and Whelan cases with his Russian counterpart in the coming days.

“When discussing such topics, you don’t conduct information attacks,” Peskov said in an comment that appeared to reflect irritation with Washington’s very public diplomacy on the issue.

On Wednesday, a source familiar with the situation confirmed a CNN report that Washington was willing to exchange Russian dealer Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US, as part of a deal.

A Russian lawyer for Whelan has previously said he believed Moscow wanted Bout to be part of a swap for Whelan.

Griner, detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, was in the courtroom on Wednesday in the latest hearing of her trial on drug charges. The next hearing is set for Tuesday.