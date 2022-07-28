World News Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Fresh rail strikes start

About 40,000 railway workers yesterday staged a walkout, a month after the largest strike in 30 years as the kingdom battles its worst cost of living crisis in decades. The nationwide walkout over pay and conditions brought the rail network to a virtual standstill, with only one in five training running and caused major disruptions to rush-hour commuters. London Underground trains and buses ran as normal, but Eurostar reduced the number of trains though the Channel Tunnel as a knock-on effect, despite its staff not joining the walkout. RMT rail union general secretary Mick Lynch said strikes are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with inflation, currently at 9.4 percent. The government urged union bosses and train operators to resolve the dispute. “They don’t need to speak to ministers to resolve this because their employers are the people who have the mandate to negotiate this,” Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps told Sky News. Services are expected to resume early today.

UKRAINE

Troops strike key bridge

Ukrainian troops late on Tuesday struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the nation’s south, as Russia pounded several areas with rocket and artillery strikes. The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration for the Kherson region. The bridge is still standing, but its deck is pierced with holes, stopping vehicles from crossing, he said. The 1.4km bridge sustained serious damage in Ukrainian shelling last week, when it took multiple hits. It was closed for trucks, but had remained open for passenger vehicles until Tuesday’s strike.

NETHERLANDS

Protesters dump manure

Farmers yesterday resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads. Traffic authorities said several roads in the central and eastern parts of the country were completely or partially blocked by the early morning blockades and fire services rushed to clear roads as traffic built up. The latest demonstrations came a day after government-appointed mediator Johan Remkes sent invitations to farmers’ organizations to discuss ways of reducing nitrogen emissions. Some farmers have rejected the appointment of Remkes as an independent mediator, because he is a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s party and a former deputy prime minister. The farmers said that reining in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia threatens to wreck their agricultural way of life and put them out of business.

UNITED STATES

Seattle protects abortion

The Seattle City Council on Tuesday voted to make the city a sanctuary for abortion providers and patients, meaning Seattle police would not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states. The bill, which council member Kshama Sawant introduced at a news conference the day the US Supreme Court repealed decades-old constitutional protections over abortion, deems Seattle a “sanctuary city” for those who seek or provide abortion, the Seattle Times reported. While abortion remains legal across Washington state, the new legislation bars Seattle police from arresting people on warrants issued in other jurisdictions or helping in investigations related to seeking or performing abortions.

SINGAPORE

Rajapaksa’s stay extended

Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay there for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter said yesterday. A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, said two separate sources in Colombo and Singapore, both with knowledge of the matter. Rajapaksa is now able to stay in Singapore until Aug. 11. Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via the Maldives and following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president.

CARIBBEAN

Island tops digital nomad list

Popular destinations such as Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica are known for their great beaches, but are also tropical islands that offer some of the best value for money for US digital nomads looking for a place to work and play. That is according to Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the US, and things to do and see. The island of Curacao ranked first on the top-10 list. Thailand’s Koh Phangan is another ideal location if cost is an issue. The average budget traveler only spends US$17 per day, excluding accommodation.

JAPAN

Marauding monkey killed

Local authorities hunting a gang of monkeys who have so far attacked and wounded 49 people in the west of the country have caught and killed one of the marauding primates, an official said yesterday. The male simian was seized while roaming the grounds of a high school in Yamaguchi city. City officials have been trying for weeks to track down the vicious gang that has made national headlines by assaulting residents with mostly mild scratches and bites. On Tuesday evening, specially commissioned hunters shot the monkey with a tranquilizer gun and eventually caught it near a lake on the school premises, an official at the local agricultural department said. After identifying it as the same animal responsible for one of the attacks, the monkey was put down, he said.

ANGOLA

Huge pink diamond found

A rare pink diamond found in Angola may be the largest recovered in the last three centuries, Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Co said. The 170-carat stone from the Lulo alluvial mine has been named the Lulo Rose, the company and its partners, Endiama E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, said in an exchange filing yesterday. It is to be sold through an international tender conducted by Angolan state-owned diamond trading firm Sodiam.

JAPAN

Dolphin bites beachgoers

Beachgoers in the Fukui region have been warned to stay away from a displeased dolphin accused of biting swimmers, with officials urging visitors to “watch from afar.” Beach attendants yesterday set up a device that emits ultrasonic frequencies in a bid to repel the cantankerous creature, the city said. A sign has been put up warning dolphin fans not to touch the animal. Local media said at least 10 incidents involving dolphin bites have been recorded by attendants at the beach since it opened for the summer on July 9. The city believes the series of attacks are the work of one dolphin, said Masaki Yasui, an official from the tourism promotion department.