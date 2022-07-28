Debris from a Chinese rocket is set to crash to Earth some time over the next few days, with the potential for wreckage to land across a wide swathe of the globe.
Part of a Long March 5B rocket China launched on Sunday would make an uncontrolled re-entry around July 31, said Aerospace Corp, a nonprofit based in El Segundo, California, that receives US funding.
The possible debris field includes much of the US, as well as Africa, Australia, Brazil, India and Southeast Asia, according to Aerospace’s predictions.
‘SOUR GRAPES’
China has dismissed concerns over the re-entry and the impact it could have, with state-backed media saying the warnings are just “sour grapes” from people resentful of the country’s development as a space power.
“The US is running out of ways to stop China’s development in the aerospace sector, so smears and defamation became the only things left for it,” the Global Times newspaper reported, citing Song Zhongping (宋忠平), a television commentator who closely follows China’s space program.
“The US and Western media deliberately exaggerate and exaggerate the ‘loss-of-control’ of the Chinese rocket debris, and the probability of personal injury caused by the rocket debris, obviously with bad intentions,” Shanghai-based news site Guancha.cn said on Tuesday.
The descent of the booster, which weighs 25.4 tonnes, would be part of what critics say is a series of uncontrolled crashes that highlights the risks of China’s escalating space race with the US.
“Due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area — over 88 percent of the world’s population lives under the re-entry’s potential debris footprint,” Aerospace said on Tuesday.
In May last year, pieces of another Long March rocket landed in the Indian Ocean, prompting concern that the Chinese space agency had lost control of it.
“It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that month. “It is critical that China and all space faring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security and long-term sustainability of outer space activities.”
DEAD BOOSTER
China’s most recent launch, which sent a module to the nation’s space station, included a booster to put the spacecraft into orbit.
That booster is now “dead” and beyond the control of the Chinese space agency, said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics, which is operated by Harvard University and the Smithsonian Institution.
“The Chinese are right that the best bet is that it will fall in the ocean,” he said, although “there are plenty of populated areas” within the rocket booster’s range.
More debris might fall to Earth later this year, when China will be launching another Long March rocket to the space station, McDowell said.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But
‘MY DECISION’: With a WHO committee unable to reach a consensus, the director-general acted to help prompt a coordinated international response to the outbreak The WHO on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries, to be a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound. “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference. A committee of experts met on Thursday, but was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell to him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert, he said. “WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European