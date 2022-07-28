Tunisians approve new constitution

UNCHECKED POWER: Critics fear that granting more power to the president, who has sacked the government and suspended parliament, signals a return to autocracy

AFP, TUNIS





Tunisia has approved a new constitution granting unchecked powers to the office of Tunisian President Kais Saied, the electoral board said, after a poorly attended referendum in which voters overwhelmingly backed the document.

Saied’s rivals accused the electoral board controlled by Saied of “fraud” and said his referendum, held on Monday, had failed.

On Tuesday evening, Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections President Farouk Bouasker told journalists the body “announces the acceptance of the new draft constitution for the Republic of Tunisia,” based on preliminary results, with 94.6 percent of valid ballots voting “yes” on 30.5 percent turnout.

Monday’s vote came a year to the day after the president sacked the government and suspended parliament in a dramatic blow to the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

For some Tunisians, his moves sparked fears of a return to autocracy, but they were welcomed by others, fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political corruption and a system they felt had brought few improvements.

There had been little doubt the “yes” campaign would prevail, a forecast reflected in an exit poll by independent polling group Sigma Conseil.

Most of Saied’s rivals called for a boycott, and while turnout was low, it was higher than the single figures many had expected.

“Tunisia has entered a new phase,” Saied told celebrating supporters after polling closed.

“What the Tunisian people did ... is a lesson to the world, and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured on,” he said.

However, the US Department of State on Tuesday said it noted “concerns that the new constitution includes weakened checks and balances that could compromise the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Moreover, Tunisia’s National Salvation Front (NSF) opposition alliance accused the electoral board of falsifying turnout figures.

NSF head Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said the figures were “inflated and don’t fit with what observers saw on the ground.”

The electoral board “isn’t honest and impartial, and its figures are fraudulent”, he said.

Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, dissolved parliament, and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral commission on July 25 last year.

His opponents say the moves aimed to install an autocracy more than a decade after the fall of dictator Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, but his supporters say they were necessary after years of corruption and political turmoil.

“After 10 years of disappointment and total failure in the management of state and the economy, the Tunisian people wanted to get rid of the old and take a new step — whatever the results are,” said Noureddine al-Rezgui, a bailiff.

A poll of “yes” voters by state television suggested “reforming the country and improving the situation,” along with “support for Kais Saied/his project” were their main motivations.

Thirteen percent cited being “convinced by the new constitution”.

Rights groups have warned the draft gives vast, unchecked powers to the presidency, allows Saied to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and makes him virtually impossible to remove from office.

Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists, said the new constitution would “give the president almost all powers and dismantle any check on his rule.”

“The process was opaque and illegal, the outcome is illegitimate,” he added.