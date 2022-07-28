Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet. It is easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be.
To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches.
“Bacon, egg and cheese — you can’t take that sandwich away,” said Francisco Marte, who owns a bodega in the Bronx. “That’s the favorite sandwich of New Yorkers.”
Marte has had to increase prices on everything from sugar to potato chips — and the cost of his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is up from US$2.50 to US$4.50.
At the wholesale level, inflation last month climbed 11.3 percent from a year earlier, the US Department of Labor reported.
Producer prices have surged nearly 18 percent for goods and nearly 8 percent for services from June last year.
“These things happen, and normally, in normal times, the supply chain is able to absorb some of that shock. Right now, there’s just no slack,” said Katie Denis, a spokesperson for the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing food, personal care and cleaning companies.
Frances Rice, who stopped by Marte’s bodega for a bacon, egg and cheese, said that she is trying to work out how to cope with less slack in her budget as prices rise.
She said there is always a silver lining.
“It means that I buy a good breakfast and stretch it to lunch and don’t eat again until I get home, which means I lose weight,” she said. “Got to look at the brighter side of things, because you know what? Either way, if you got to move, you’ve got to pay. If you’re hungry, you have to eat.”
