World News Quick Take

Agencies





CANADA

Two killed in shooting

A gunman who roamed for hours through a sleeping Vancouver suburb shot four people early on Monday, two of them fatally, as he opened fire at a casino, a center for the homeless and other locations before being killed by police, authorities said. The attacks began in the wee hours in the bedroom community of Langley and continued until dawn, they said. The first shooting occurred at midnight at the casino, with more shootings at 3am, 5am and 5:45am — including at a residential complex that provides support for people who are transitioning out of homelessness. The other shooting scenes were a bus stop and a highway, police said.

RUSSIA

Robot breaks boy’s finger

A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its seven-year-old opponent and broke it during last week’s Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported on Monday. “The robot broke the child’s finger,” Moscow Chess Federation president Sergei Lazarev told the TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.” A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy’s pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move. Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard. Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot, which had appeared in many previous events without incident. He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

SINGAPORE

Doses for kids in works

The city-state is looking to vaccinate children between six months and four years toward the fourth quarter of this year, following the death of two children from COVID-19 over the past two months. The authorities are preparing to roll out the vaccines, the Ministry of Health said in an e-mailed response to Bloomberg News. The city-state, which is going through a wave of infections driven by the Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2, last month reported its first COVID-19 death in a child under 12 years. About 3.9 percent of the 1.7 million COVID-19 cases reported locally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were children under five, the ministry said.

INDIA

Spiked booze kills 21

At least 21 people have died and 30 became ill from drinking altered liquor in the country’s west, officials said yesterday. Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat State, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. It was not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor. News agency Press Trust of India said police have detained several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol.

UNITED KINGDOM

Country to host Eurovision

The country on Monday said that it had reluctantly agreed to host next year’s Eurovision song contest, after organizers said there was no prospect of the pop extravaganza going ahead in war-torn Ukraine. The BBC is to now produce the world’s biggest live music event, taking in performers from across Europe and Central Asia, as well as Israel and Australia, in a British city yet to be determined. Ukraine won this year’s contest, held in Italy, ahead of the UK’s entry in second place.