For a week, a young female walrus nicknamed Freya has enamored Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, making a splash in the media and bending a few boats.
The 600kg marine mammal has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty.
She has already been sighted in the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, and has now chosen to spend part of the summer in Norway.
Photo: Reuters
Freya first gained notoriety in Norway by climbing onto pleasure boats in Kragero, an idyllic southern coastal village, and has been doing the same in the waters of the capital since July 17.
The presence of the mammal, which normally lives in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic, has sparked curiosity among locals and made headlines in the press.
Newspaper Verdens Gang has put up a livestream of the walrus’ every move on its Web site. Between long naps — a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day — Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.
“It’s a pity about the material damage, but that’s the way it is when you have wild animals,” Rolf Harald Jensen, a fisheries official, told broadcaster TV2, standing next to a hapless inflatable boat buckling under the animal’s weight.
After considering moving or even euthanising Freya if she were to pose a danger to the public, Norwegian authorities have decided to leave her in peace.
“She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition,” Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said on Monday.
However, it stressed the need for people to keep a distance and strongly advised against swimming or kayaking near Freya.
“[She] is not necessarily as slow and ham-fisted as one might think when she is resting,” it said.
“A walrus is not normally a danger to humans as long as you keep a safe distance, but if it is disturbed by humans and doesn’t get the rest it needs, it may feel threatened and attack,” it added.
The walrus is a protected species that feeds mainly on invertebrates such as molluscs, shrimps, crabs and small fish. An adult male weighs about 1 tonne, while a female weighs about 700kg.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about 1.6km to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. His footsteps quicken as he draws nearer and his eyes light up as he peers closely at the branches through his spectacles, caressing the leaves and sniffing the fruit to see if any are ripe. “This is my prize of toiling hard in the scorching sun for decades,” the 82-year-old said in his orchard in the small town of Malihabad. “For the naked eye, it’s just
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But