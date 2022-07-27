A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than US$1 million worth of jewelry on Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police said.
Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls-Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when police say three robbers walked in.
They showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said.
The service was also being livestreamed online.
In the video, which appears to have been removed from the church’s social media channels, Miller-Whitehead is heard asking his flock: “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers entered the church.
He is then seen dropping to his hands and knees and repeatedly saying, “alright, alright,” before a man holding a gun and wearing a black sweatshirt enters the frame.
The man, who was also wearing a black face mask, is then seen approaching Miller-Whitehead, who was hiding behind a gold-colored lectern, and stuffing the bishop’s jewelry into his pockets.
Another man, dressed in similar garb, is then seen heading toward Miller-Whitehead, lingering near him for a few minutes and then running off.
Miller-Whitehead said in a video posted to Instagram that the robbers ripped his collar off to grab his chain and held a gun to his infant daughter’s face while stealing his wife’s jewelry.
Police said the robbers fled in a white Mercedes that was last seen on Avenue D near the church, in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood. Neither Miller-Whitehead, 44, nor DosReis-Whitehead, 38, were physically injured, police said. Their daughter was also unharmed.
In a video posted to Instagram, Miller-Whitehead said he felt a “demonic force” enter the church and was not sure if the gunmen “wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”
“When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out,” said Miller-Whitehead, who on Monday offered a US$50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robbers.
Miller-Whitehead formed Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in 2013, after serving a five-year prison sentenced for identity theft and grand larceny. He has said he was illegally convicted.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Miller-Whitehead defended his lifestyle, saying he is “going to live his life the way God has it set up for him.”
“It’s not about me being flashy,” Miller-Whitehead said. “It’s about me, purchasing what I want to purchase. And it’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase.”
