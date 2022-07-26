JAPAN
Eruption forces evacuations
Dozens of people have evacuated two towns in Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky. Large rocks fell as far as 2.5km from the Sakurajima volcano on Sunday night in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. The Meteorological Agency raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and advised 51 residents in two towns facing the volcano to leave their homes. As of yesterday morning, 33 residents had left their homes for a nursing care facility in a safer part of the region, the Kagoshima city government said. NHK said others subject to evacuation might have evacuated to other locations.
INDIA
New president sworn in
Droupadi Murmu was yesterday sworn in as president, making her the first person from one of the nation’s marginalized tribal communities to serve as head of state. The former school teacher and state governor was last week elected to the largely ceremonial position with 64 percent of the vote by members of parliament and state assemblies. Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe and was born in Odisha state, paid her respects before her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. “From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education, but despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college,” Murmu said after taking the oath of office in parliament.
BAHAMAS
‘Migrants’ die in accident
Seventeen suspected Haitian migrants died in a boat accident off the coast of the Bahamas early on Sunday, a government statement said. “Rescue teams recovered 17 bodies from the water” — 15 women, one man and one infant — Prime Minister Philip Davis wrote on Twitter. Another 25 people were rescued and placed in the care of health officials, the statement said. At least one person is still missing, with search missions under way. Officials believe the boat was destined for Miami, Florida.
UNITED STATES
Musk denies affair
Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google cofounder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. Musk’s tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources as saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires’ long friendship. Dismissing the report, Musk wrote: “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around.
UNITED STATES
Leaping fish stabs woman
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 45.4kg sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland, in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line 3.2km offshore from Stuart, Florida, a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. The the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about 1.6km to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. His footsteps quicken as he draws nearer and his eyes light up as he peers closely at the branches through his spectacles, caressing the leaves and sniffing the fruit to see if any are ripe. “This is my prize of toiling hard in the scorching sun for decades,” the 82-year-old said in his orchard in the small town of Malihabad. “For the naked eye, it’s just