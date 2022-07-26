World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Eruption forces evacuations

Dozens of people have evacuated two towns in Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky. Large rocks fell as far as 2.5km from the Sakurajima volcano on Sunday night in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. The Meteorological Agency raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and advised 51 residents in two towns facing the volcano to leave their homes. As of yesterday morning, 33 residents had left their homes for a nursing care facility in a safer part of the region, the Kagoshima city government said. NHK said others subject to evacuation might have evacuated to other locations.

INDIA

New president sworn in

Droupadi Murmu was yesterday sworn in as president, making her the first person from one of the nation’s marginalized tribal communities to serve as head of state. The former school teacher and state governor was last week elected to the largely ceremonial position with 64 percent of the vote by members of parliament and state assemblies. Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe and was born in Odisha state, paid her respects before her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. “From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education, but despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college,” Murmu said after taking the oath of office in parliament.

BAHAMAS

‘Migrants’ die in accident

Seventeen suspected Haitian migrants died in a boat accident off the coast of the Bahamas early on Sunday, a government statement said. “Rescue teams recovered 17 bodies from the water” — 15 women, one man and one infant — Prime Minister Philip Davis wrote on Twitter. Another 25 people were rescued and placed in the care of health officials, the statement said. At least one person is still missing, with search missions under way. Officials believe the boat was destined for Miami, Florida.

UNITED STATES

Musk denies affair

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google cofounder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. Musk’s tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources as saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires’ long friendship. Dismissing the report, Musk wrote: “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around.

UNITED STATES

Leaping fish stabs woman

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 45.4kg sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland, in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line 3.2km offshore from Stuart, Florida, a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. The the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.