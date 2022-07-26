Greece battles four fierce wildfires amid Europe heat waves

AFP, ATHENS





Greece on Sunday battled four major wildfires that have forced hundreds to evacuate, as soaring temperatures there and in Spain raised fears of more blazes.

Greece is in the grip of a heat wave that began on Saturday and is expected to last 10 days. Temperatures were set to rise to 42°C in some regions.

Fire brigade spokesperson Yiannis Artopoios told a briefing on Sunday evening that Greece was facing “an explosive cocktail of drought, high temperatures and strong winds.”

A firefighting aircraft drops water on a forest fire in the Dadia National Park in Evros, Greece, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Fires raged in the north, east and south of the country, including on the tourist island of Lesbos, where about 200 people were on Sunday ordered to leave the village of Vryssa to escape the flames.

Elderly women left the village carrying a few possessions in plastic bags, as thick smoke engulfed the first houses.

On Saturday, residents and tourists were told to leave the island’s beach village of Vatera.

In the northeastern region of Evros, hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire that has been ablaze for four days in Dadia National Park, known for its black vulture colony.

Evros Governor Dimitris Petrovits told the Athens News Agency that the authorities were doing all they could to protect locals and treat injured wildlife.

In the south, a fire in the Peloponnese caused the evacuation of three villages and a children’s summer camp, while on the island of Crete a fire was raging inside a ravine.

In Spain, a heatwave that has persisted for two weeks was expected to produce record-high temperatures of 45°C in the southern region of Cordoba.

The area registered Spain’s highest-ever temperature — 47.7°C — only last year.

The national weather office said the relentless heat wave since July 9 and the lack of rain since the start of the year across the Iberian Peninsula meant there was an “extreme” risk of fires.

In all, fires in France, Spain and Portugal have already burned more land so far this year than was destroyed by flames in all of last year.

The area — 517,881 hectares — is equivalent to a circle with a 40km radius.