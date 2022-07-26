Shark encounters are increasing on the US east coast

AFP, WASHINGTON





Sun lotion, insect repellant, and the Sharktivity app are this summer’s must-have beach accessories along the US east coast as human-shark encounters increase.

Ironically, conservation wins for vulnerable species might be behind the unfortunate uptick, while there might also be a link to climate as the apex predators’ prey move to new waters, experts say.

Every summer, great whites move up the Atlantic coast of the US toward New England, their number peaking between August and October.

People sit on New York’s Long Beach on Thursday last week. A number of beaches have been closed or restricted after sharks were sighted along Long Island this summer. Photo: AFP

“There’s a general increase in the population that we think is the population rebounding after being protected,” said Gregory Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist for the state of Massachusetts.

About 300 of the animals, the world’s largest known fish, have been tagged over the years, with roughly a hundred or so passing through the waters around Cape Cod every year.

The iconic movie Jaws was shot in this region, and the creatures are a major tourism draw, adorning baseball caps and T-shirts.

However, on the flipside, there have already been temporary beach closures this year after confirmed sightings close to shore.

A major part of the reason is their main prey, seals, are also rebounding thanks to increased protections.

“If you have more sharks feeding close to land and you have more people swimming, the chances for those kinds of negative interactions increases,” Skomal said.

Enter the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app, which was developed with input from Massachusetts wildlife officials to provide information on shark sightings from researchers, safety officials and user reports.

In New York state, the governor has just announced additional surveillance patrols, including via drones and helicopters.

On the tourist beaches of Long Island, half a dozen shark bites have already come to light, after three years of none at all.

Here, great whites are less likely to be the culprits than other species of shark that roam the region, in particular tiger sharks, sand tiger sharks and bull sharks.

Nick Whitney, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, believes the increasing encounters might be linked to a recovery of the sharks’ bait fish — menhaden, also known as porgies or bunkers.

This might be because of cleaner waters off New York and New Jersey, “but it’s tricky to figure out how much of it is increasing populations or just populations moving around as a result of changing ocean conditions from climate change,” Whitney said.

However, although things can vary greatly from one year to another on a local level, the global level remains steady at about 75 shark attacks recorded each year, said Gavin Naylor, director of a research program on sharks at the University of Florida.

Annual global deaths are about five. In the past 20 years, only two deaths have been reported north of Delaware in the US, in Cape Cod in 2018, and in Maine in 2020, but it is reasonable to think that the number of victims will increase.

“We are going to get more fatalities. There’s more white sharks, the probability is going to increase,” predicts Naylor, even though the trend is not yet statistically significant.

Surfers, who venture farther into the water, accounted for half of unprovoked attacks last year. Farther south, Florida, with its many tourist beaches and tropical climate, is still where 60 percent of US and 40 percent of world attacks occur.

Sharks are far from the bloodthirsty beasts sometimes portrayed in movies. Studies have shown that they can mistake surfers or swimmers for their usual prey — notably white sharks, which have rather poor eyesight.

“With so many people on a global scale in the water, if sharks preferred to feed on prey upon humans, we would have tens of thousands of attacks each year,” Skomal said.

With climate change, the expert expects that the increase in ocean temperatures will gradually lengthen the season during which sharks are present in the northern US.

So what can be done to limit the risks? People should download the Sharktivity app to track sightings.

“Another thing we tell people is just to be aware of your surroundings,” said Whitney.

Look around for birds flying around schools of baitfish, for example, and do not swim alone.