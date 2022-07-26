US Army Apache attack helicopters based in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tension with North Korea.
Training resumed at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone along the border, after having been canceled in recent years when those living nearby complained about noise and safety concerns.
AH-64E v6 Apache helicopters over the past week have been engaged in certification drills, video images and photographs released by the US 2nd Infantry Division showed.
“Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket and 30mm canon,” it said on Twitter.
The drills come as the allies announced they would resume other live field training during joint exercises that have been scaled back for several years because of COVID-19 and efforts to reduce tension with North Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to “normalize” joint drills and boost deterrence against its northern neighbor.
Noise levels of the Apache drills are to be measured in response to the complaints, a US Department of Defense official said.
US Forces Korea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lack of live-fire training had been a “big problem” for US pilots and crews, a former senior US defense official said.
“They were less ready by the time they left [South Korea] than when they arrived,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
During the suspension of live-fire drills, the Pentagon paid to send Apache crews back to the US for qualification exercises every quarter, he added.
The problem was worsened when the US military permanently stationed a previously rotational Apache unit in South Korea in February, he said.
The administration of former South Korean president Moon Jae-in had no interest in overcoming the political problems and resuming the drills, the former official said, adding that Yoon was more likely to make progress.
