Unions, port officials and the French authorities on Saturday blamed Brexit as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays trying to reach Europe via the English Channel Port of Dover.
However, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss laid the blame squarely on Paris, telling French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna that “the French authorities have not put enough people on the border.”
The situation has added to the bad blood between London and Paris in the wake of Brexit, scotching hopes of a reset after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this month he was stepping down.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We need to see action from them [the French] to resolve the terrible situation which travelers, including families, are facing,” said Truss, who is fighting to succeed Johnson.
However, Paris has rejected claims that the gridlock was caused by under-staffing and Colonna in her took a more sanguine view of their conversation, describing the talks on Twitter as “good” and welcoming the “cooperation” to reduce the delays.
Colonna also underlined the “need to improve facilities at the Port of Dover.”
Sharing on Twitter the front page of Britain’s Daily Telegraph, which had the headline “Truss tells France to fix holiday chaos,” French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune said French authorities were “mobilized” to ease movement.
However, in a jab at London, he added: “France is not responsible for Brexit”.
Border checks and extra paperwork for freight traffic were reintroduced when the UK left the EU last year, ending free movement for people and goods in the bloc.
Bottlenecks of lorries at Dover have been seen since then, but this summer is the first with unrestricted travel for the public since the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions.
French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont, whose constituency includes the French Channel Port of Calais, called the travel chaos “an aftermath of Brexit.”
“We have to run more checks than before,” he told BBC television, predicting it would happen again.
Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister initially blamed a lack of French border agency staff for the logjam which saw some holidaymakers wait six hours or longer to catch their ferries.
Yet he conceded there were now “increased transaction times” post-Brexit.
The port was confident of handling the demand at peak periods, he added.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake