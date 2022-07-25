Brexit blamed as UK travelers face Channel port logjam

AFP, LONDON





Unions, port officials and the French authorities on Saturday blamed Brexit as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays trying to reach Europe via the English Channel Port of Dover.

However, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss laid the blame squarely on Paris, telling French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna that “the French authorities have not put enough people on the border.”

The situation has added to the bad blood between London and Paris in the wake of Brexit, scotching hopes of a reset after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this month he was stepping down.

People wait in line at French border control before boarding ferries from the Port of Dover in England on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

“We need to see action from them [the French] to resolve the terrible situation which travelers, including families, are facing,” said Truss, who is fighting to succeed Johnson.

However, Paris has rejected claims that the gridlock was caused by under-staffing and Colonna in her took a more sanguine view of their conversation, describing the talks on Twitter as “good” and welcoming the “cooperation” to reduce the delays.

Colonna also underlined the “need to improve facilities at the Port of Dover.”

Sharing on Twitter the front page of Britain’s Daily Telegraph, which had the headline “Truss tells France to fix holiday chaos,” French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune said French authorities were “mobilized” to ease movement.

However, in a jab at London, he added: “France is not responsible for Brexit”.

Border checks and extra paperwork for freight traffic were reintroduced when the UK left the EU last year, ending free movement for people and goods in the bloc.

Bottlenecks of lorries at Dover have been seen since then, but this summer is the first with unrestricted travel for the public since the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions.

French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont, whose constituency includes the French Channel Port of Calais, called the travel chaos “an aftermath of Brexit.”

“We have to run more checks than before,” he told BBC television, predicting it would happen again.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister initially blamed a lack of French border agency staff for the logjam which saw some holidaymakers wait six hours or longer to catch their ferries.

Yet he conceded there were now “increased transaction times” post-Brexit.

The port was confident of handling the demand at peak periods, he added.