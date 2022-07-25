Texas legislators push limits with abortion threats

The Gaurdian





US Republican lawmakers have sent legal threats to Texas organizations that offer to fund out-of-state travel for abortions, potentially setting up a showdown between abortion law and long-held constitutional rights such as freedom of association and freedom of travel.

The Texas Freedom Caucus, a conservative faction of Republicans in the state legislature, sent a letter on July 7 to a law firm that offered to cover employees’ expenses if they traveled for abortion.

It threatened Sidley LLP with felony charges, saying that Texas can criminalize anyone who “furnishes the means” for an abortion, regardless of where the abortion occurs.

Abortion rights demonstrators on June 28 protest outside the Denton County Courthouse as the Denton city council meets to vote on a resolution seeking to make enforcing a Texas trigger law on abortion a low priority for its police force. Photo: Reuters

The letter cites a 1925 law that was not formally repealed after the US Supreme Court codified the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade in 1973; last week, the Texas Supreme Court confirmed the 1925 law can be applied.

The lawmakers also outlined proposed legislation that would allow individuals to sue anyone who financially assists with a Texan’s abortion, regardless of where the abortion occurs.

The law proposes that such assistance be considered criminal even if a Texan traveled out of state for a medication abortion and took part of the drug in Texas.

Texas already allows individuals to bring civil cases on abortion, potentially costing defendants tens of thousands of dollars; the proposed new legislation would build on it, making defendants liable for actions that happen out of state, even where abortion is still legal.

The letter is just the latest move by right-wing lawmakers, lawyers and activists to crack down on abortion provision in Texas. Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued US President Joe Biden’s administration for mandating that states provide abortions in medical emergencies.

In March, Texas Representative Briscoe Cain sent a cease and desist letter to Citibank, who had announced a policy to pay for employees’ out-of-state abortion expenses.

Other firms have pushed back against similar requests. In September last year, Uber and Lyft responded to the Texas bill that laid out legal repercussions for taxi drivers who knowingly or unknowingly transport a pregnant individual for an abortion after six weeks by declaring they would cover all legal fees for charges brought against their employees.

Regardless, the threats could have a chilling effect on employers in a state where abortion funds have temporarily shuttered in response to the shifting legal landscape.

Local lawyers said they believe such threats would not hold up in court, but abortion funds could be stuck awaiting their day in court.

“Right-wing activists, lawyers and legislators have taken on a coordinated effort to intimidate and threaten anyone who advocates for helping people obtain reproductive care, without any concern for whether their actions are legal or constitutional,” said Jennifer Ecklund, a lawyer for Thompson Coburn, which is working on behalf of most abortion funds in Texas.

“If they can scare everybody out of supporting pregnant people who need care, then they’ve achieved their end, no matter what a court says two years from now,” she said.

Texas could be a litmus test for other states hoping to enforce state bans across borders, at a time when a large swath of the population is forced to travel out of state for medical care. A Guttmacher Institute report this week showed that nearly one in 10 people traveled out of state to get an abortion in 2020 — and that was before the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“What they’re really doing is a spaghetti test, where they’re just gonna throw everything at the wall and see what the courts are willing to stomach,” said Brian Hauss, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union.

In cases such as these, where anti-abortion statutes potentially infringe the first amendment, which protects freedom of speech and association, and the 14th amendment, which protects the right to travel domestically — Hauss said constitutional protections are usually robust, but the question over the coming months would be whether the courts continue to uphold those protections.

There is precedent that would appear to shoot down the proposed new law.

In Bigelow v. Virginia, the Supreme Court ruled that Virginia could not prevent its residents from going to New York to obtain an abortion. As long as that stands, states would have a hard time criminalizing people for out-of-state travel, Hauss said.

However, because the 1925 law applies to organizations helping individuals financially or materially — a condition closer to aiding and abetting — the thorny question is whether Texas can legally consider something that is legal in another state, such as abortion, “unlawful conduct.”

“The courts are going to spend a lot of time resolving the extraterritorial applications of these laws,” Hauss said.