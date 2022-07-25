California fire rages as US bakes in record heat wave

‘EXPLOSIVE’: A state of emergency was declared in Mariposa County and more than 6,000 people were evacuated because of a new rapidly growing fire

AFP, LOS ANGELES





A California wildfire on Saturday ripped through thousands of acres after being sparked a day earlier, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb.

The heat wave encompassing multiple regions has increased the risk of blazes, such as the major Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, where giant sequoias have already been threatened by flames over the past few days.

The fire — described as “explosive” by officials — grew from about 240 hectares to about 4,800 hectares within 24 hours.

Destroyed property is left behind as the Oak Fire burns through the forest near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Concentrated in Mariposa County, it has already destroyed 10 properties and damaged five others, with thousands more threatened.

More than 6,000 people had been evacuated, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection official Hector Vasquez said as the fire remained uncontained as of Saturday evening.

The department said the fire’s activity was “extreme.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a “state of emergency” in Mariposa County, citing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.”

The blaze left ashes, gutted vehicles and twisted remains of properties in its wake, as emergency personnel worked to evacuate residents and protect structures in its path.

More than 500 firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and are being assisted by aircraft, Vasquez said.

Officials cited by the Los Angeles Times said it could take a week to contain.

“There’s personnel showing up from various departments all over the state to help control this fire,” Vasquez said, adding that the situation remained “really challenging.”

Climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter that the fire was “exhibiting consistently extreme behavior,” while stunned social media users posted images of billowing plumes of smoke.

In the past few years, California and other parts of the western US have been ravaged by huge and fast-moving wildfires, driven by years of drought and a warming climate.

Drought and high temperatures have been “not in our favor,” Vasquez said.

Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as more than a dozen states were under a heat advisory.

The central and northeast US regions face the brunt of the extreme temperatures, which were not expected to peak until yesterday at the earliest and have sent public health officials scrambling.

“From the southern Plains into the East, it will feel extremely oppressive,” the US National Weather Service said on Saturday night, while also warning of possible severe storms.

Central US metropolitan areas such as Dallas and Oklahoma City were expected to reach highs of more than 38°C for at least the next five days.

A heat emergency is in effect for cities up and down the northeast coast, from Boston to Philadelphia to Washington.

The high temperatures have already caused an uptick in emergency calls for heat-related illnesses.

“This is really one of the things that we recognize in Oklahoma — heat is the number one weather-related killer across the United States. It far surpasses any other” nature-related cause of death, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency director Joseph Kralicek told CNN.