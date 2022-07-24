World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Woman loses egg case

A court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs. The Chaoyang Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing said in a judgement that the hospital did not violate the woman’s rights in denying her access to freeze her eggs. Teresa Xu (徐棗棗) received the judgement on Friday, almost three years after she first brought the case. In China, national law does not explicitly ban unmarried people from services like fertility treatments, and simply states that a “husband and wife” can have up to three children. In 2018, Xu, then 30 years old, had gone to Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at Capital Medical University, a public hospital, to ask about freezing her eggs. She was told she could not proceed because she did not have a marriage certificate. She said the doctor also urged her to have a child while she was still young. Xu, who is unmarried, had wanted to preserve her eggs so she could have the option of having a child at a later date.

KENYA

Police killed lawyer: court

A court on Friday found three police officers and an informer guilty of murdering a human rights lawyer, his client and their driver, six years after the killings triggered angry protests. The bodies of lawyer Willie Kimani — who had criticized police abuse — as well as his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri were found wrapped in sacks and dumped in a river outside Nairobi in June 2016. “I am satisfied that there was no other reasonable hypothesis that can be made on the basis of the evidence before me except that of guilt,” High Court judge Jessie Lessit said. Kimani was defending a motorbike taxi driver who accused policeman Fredrick Leliman of shooting him for no reason at a traffic stop in 2015. Leliman was among the three found guilty on Friday.

UNITED STATES

Man fired for sentient AI claim

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said it had dismissed a senior software engineer who said the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person. Google, which placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had contravened company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be “wholly unfounded.” “It’s regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information,” a Google spokesperson said in an e-mail.

UNITED STATES

Biden ‘still on the job’

COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met via videoconference with his top economic team on Friday, but the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, saying: “I feel much better than I sound.” Later on Friday, White House officials told reporters that Biden was working more than eight hours a day. His appetite had not diminished and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. “He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.” It was all part of a diligently choreographed effort by the administration to depict a commander-in-chief who had not relinquished his day job, despite testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday and being sent into isolation at the White House residence. The president’s doctors said his mild symptoms were improving and he was responding well to treatment.