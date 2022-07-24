Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks due to heat

Reuters, SHANGHA





China’s Xinjiang yesterday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heat waves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production.

China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since last month. The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.

Xinjiang’s latest heat waves have been particularly long-lasting and widespread, Chen Chunyan, chief expert at the Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory, told state media.

She said the extreme weather in the south and east of the region, more than twice the size of France, has already lasted for about 10 days.

Xinjiang’s meteorological bureau renewed its red alert for the region — the highest in a three-tier heat warning system — at about midday yesterday.

It forecasts temperatures in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu, Bazhou and other places could rise above 40°C, while some areas in Turpan could hit 45°C or more over the next 24 hours.

Temperature in the oasis city of Turpan hit 39°C at 2pm.

The China Meteorological Administration on Friday said that the glacial melting in Xinjiang poses a high risk of dam failure on a tributary of the Aksu River near China’s border with Kyrgyzstan.

Such heatwaves could also impact crops, especially cotton, Chen said.

Xinjiang accounts for production of about 20 percent of the world’s cotton.