Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt

US CAPITOL INVESTIGATION: Trump’s former aide is to be sentenced on Oct. 21 for not appearing to a summons or providing documents that had been requested

AFP, WASHINGTON





A federal jury on Friday found Steve Bannon guilty, a one-time adviser to former US president Donald Trump, of contempt of the US Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a US House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 last year.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief strategist at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in prison and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

“We may have lost the battle here today but we’re not going to lose this war,” Bannon said after the verdict. “I stand with Trump and the constitution.”

Later, in an interview with Fox News, the former investment banker said there would be “a long appeals process” ahead.

“If I go to jail, so be it,” Bannon said.

Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the respective chair and vice chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, welcomed the verdict, saying: “No one is above the law.”

“The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work,” they wrote in a statement. “Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences.”

Presenting the government’s case, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon had made a “deliberate decision” not to obey the subpoena.

Bannon’s attorneys did not call any witnesses during the brief trial and he did not testify in his own defense.

Bannon’s lawyer Evan Corcoran denied his client had ignored the subpoena, saying the date was “the subject of ongoing discussions and negotiation” and “flexible.”

The decision to hold Bannon in contempt was politically motivated, Corcoran said.

Vaughn said the House committee had cause to believe Bannon and other Trump advisers might have information on links between the White House and the Capitol rioters.