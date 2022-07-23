World News Quick Take

Agencies





MYANMAR

Houses torched in raid

Junta troops killed at least 10 people and torched hundreds of houses during a raid on a village as fighting rages in a hot spot of opposition to the coup, locals and media reports said. Soldiers on Monday were dropped near Kyi Su village by two helicopters, one local told AFP, and about 100 people who had not fled were taken prisoner by the military. “The elderly men were released on the following day while around 10 younger people were kept there,” they said, requesting anonymity. Villagers discovered the bodies as they returned on Wednesday after soldiers had left, another resident said. “I went to look for my animals in the forest, but I found nine burnt human bodies with their hands tied,” he said. At least 30 people from the village are missing, they added.

SOUTH KOREA

Joint US drills to resume

South Korea and the US are to resume long-suspended live field training during joint military drills, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, as the countries work to curb North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile programs. The allies are set to kick off annual summer exercises next month, after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, vowed to “normalize” joint drills and boost deterrence against North Korea. South Korea and the US plan to conduct 11 joint field exercises, including one at the brigade level, the ministry said, adding they also plan to stage regiment-level field exercises. The two sides had scaled back their combined military drills in efforts to lower tensions with North Korea, in addition to limitations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW ZEALAND

Virus claiming record lives

New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is particularly affecting the older population. Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to Saturday last week, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, New Zealand Ministry of Health data showed. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from COVID-19, all aged over 60, the ministry said in a statement yesterday. The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people. There have been 64,780 cases in the past seven days, although authorities said many infections have gone unreported.

CHINA

Extreme heat expected

Heat waves are forecast to return over the next 10 days, with some cities already issuing the highest level warning yesterday. A sharp temperature spike is expected today before building up into heat waves, defined as periods of atypically hot weather of three days or more. Today is the day of the “big heat” in the Chinese almanac based on the lunar calendar. The hot spell is expected to be similar in scope as heat waves from earlier this month, but more regions could be hit by temperatures of 40°C or higher, National Meteorological Center chief forecaster Fu Jiaolan (符嬌蘭) said. Some cities in Zhejiang Province, home to many factories and exporters, yesterday issued red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system. The load on the national power grid could reach a new high this summer, with safe operation facing “severe tests,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

LIBYA

Reports of dead in clashes

Intense clashes yesterday erupted between rival factions in Tripoli with reports of several people killed amid growing concern that a political standoff could prompt renewed conflict. A Reuters journalist saw clashes in the central district near the Radisson Blu hotel, an area where several government and international agencies and diplomatic missions are based, as well as military vehicles mobilized around Zawiyat al-Dahmani. Witnesses also said there was fighting in the Asbaa area and in Ain Zara. Residents said a man and a child had been killed. Local news reports, citing medical sources, later said that five people had been killed. The country has been teetering on the edge of chaos for months after the eastern-based parliament rejected the unity government in Tripoli and appointed a rival administration.

MALI

Gunfire reported at base

Heavy gunfire was yesterday heard at the main military base outside Bamako before easing after about an hour, a Reuters reporter said. Three residents of the camp, who asked not be identified, said they believed the base at Kati, about 15km outside the capital, had been attacked by Islamist militants. The Kati base was the site of mutinies in 2012 and 2020 that led to coups, but the residents said the soldiers did not appear to be fighting among themselves. The army late on Thursday said that militants had attacked several military camps earlier in the day several hundred kilometers north of Bamako, killing one soldier and wounding 15.

UNITED STATES

Biden isolated for COVID-19

President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation with mild symptoms. White House officials went all-out to show that the 79-year-old could power through the virus and keep working because he was vaccinated and had received booster shots. In a navy blazer and Oxford shirt, Biden recorded a video on a White House balcony to send the message that he would be fine and the country should stay calm and carry on. “I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done,” Biden said, with the faint sound of an ice cream truck jingling in the distance. “And in the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith. It’s going to be OK.”

ITALY

Election set for September

Italy is to hold an early election on Sept. 25, with a center-right coalition currently leading in the polls. President Sergio Mattarella officially called the vote and dissolved parliament on Thursday, after Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation earlier in the day. A bloc led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy could have a clear majority, polling showed.

UNITED STATES

Man diagnosed with polio

An adult resident of suburban New York was diagnosed with polio after experiencing paralysis a month ago, state and local health officials said on Thursday, marking the nation’s first confirmed case of the disease in nearly 10 years. Testing suggested the Rockland County case of the highly contagious and long-dreaded virus might have originated outside of the US, the New York State Department of Health said in a statement. “We are now surveying the family and close contacts of this individual to assess risks to the community,” Rockland County Commissioner of Health Patricia Schnabel Ruppert told a news conference, adding that the man was no longer contagious.