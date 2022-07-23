Tunisians to vote in controversial referendum

AFP, TUNIS





Tunisians are on Monday to vote on a constitution that would give Tunisian President Kais Saied almost unchecked powers, a key moment in his plan to overhaul the political system in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum takes place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in a decisive blow against the country’s often chaotic young democracy.

His opponents have called for a boycott, but while observers have predicted most Tunisians will snub the poll, few doubt the charter would pass.

A person in Tunis on Thursday walks under a billboard encouraging people to vote on a constitutional referendum scheduled for Monday. Photo: AFP

“The biggest unknown in this referendum is the turnout and whether it will be low or very low,” analyst Youssef Cherif said.

Those vote yes would “do so either because they like the president or because they hate those who have governed Tunisia” since the 2011 uprising that toppled former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, he added.

The text aims to replace the presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in a 2014 constitution, which saw Tunisia praised as the sole democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings.

The leader of Saied’s “new republic” would have ultimate executive power and would appoint a government without the need for a confidence vote in parliament.

The president would also head the armed forces and appoint judges, who would be banned from striking.

Saied’s rivals, including the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, accuse him of dragging the country back to autocracy.

The process leading up to the referendum has also been widely criticized.

“People don’t know what they’re voting on, or why,” Cherif said.

Political analyst Hamadi Redissi said that, unlike in 2014, there was little debate involving all stakeholders over the text that was “hastily written in just a few weeks.”

Saied, who since last year has ruled by decree and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral board, held an online public consultation ostensibly meant to guide a committee — appointed by himself — in drafting a new constitution.

Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert who led that process has disavowed Saied’s draft, saying it was “completely different” from what his committee had submitted, and warned that it could install “a dictatorial regime.”

Saied released a slightly amended document little more than two weeks before the vote, but even under the new draft, the president would be virtually impossible to force out of office.

Tunisia “is moving towards dictatorship, in the Latin sense of the term, where the president dictates everything,” Redissi said.

The country would not become like China or Egypt, but could end up resembling Turkey or Russia, he added.