Eighteen killed in police raid in Rio favela

‘IT’S A MASSACRE’: The raid was ‘a symptom of failed leadership’ with policing that is not only ineffective, it is counterproductive, political scientist Robert Muggah said

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO





A raid of Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas on that left at least 18 people dead on Thursday sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections.

Rio authorities said that 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations with police in the Complexo do Alemao community, along with a police officer and a woman. The raid targeted a criminal group that stole vehicles, robbed banks and invaded nearby neighborhoods.

Videos circulating on social media showed intense shoot-outs between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small, brick houses. Rio’s police have used helicopters to shoot at targets, even in densely populated residential areas, and video showed shots being fired from the favela at the aircraft.

People carry a dead body after a police operation against gangs in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

At the site of the raid, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted: “We want peace.”

“It’s a massacre inside, which police are calling an operation,” one woman said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals from authorities.

“They’re not letting us help [victims],” she added, saying she saw one man arrested for attempting to do so.

Ronaldo Oliveira, a Rio police investigator, said that officials would have rather just made arrests of suspects, “but unfortunately they chose to fire at our policemen.”

Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, who is running for re-election in October, wrote on Twitter that he lamented the police officer’s death.

“I will continue to fight crime with all my strength. We will not back down from the mission of guaranteeing peace and security to the people of our state,” Castro said.

In another post, Castro wrote that his main rival in the elections, Brazilian lawmaker Marcelo Freixo, defends criminals who attack police, “such an important institution that makes us so proud.”

Freixo responded that the Castro “uses police to make politics.”

The government’s strategy for tackling violence and organized crime, an approach that regularly sees deadly police operations, has come under criticism. A raid in Rio’s Vila Cruzeiro community in May killed more than 20 people.

Robert Muggah, cofounder of Igarape Institute, a Rio de Janeiro-based think tank focused on security, said Thursday’s raid is “a symptom of failed leadership and an institutional culture that condones excessive force.”

“The killings resulting from large scale police operations is a grim reminder that militarized policing is not only ineffective, it is counterproductive,” Muggah said in a text message, adding that those raids generate “extreme violence predominantly affecting low-income black populations while also corroding the trust between residents and law enforcement.”