A raid of Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas on that left at least 18 people dead on Thursday sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections.
Rio authorities said that 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations with police in the Complexo do Alemao community, along with a police officer and a woman. The raid targeted a criminal group that stole vehicles, robbed banks and invaded nearby neighborhoods.
Videos circulating on social media showed intense shoot-outs between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small, brick houses. Rio’s police have used helicopters to shoot at targets, even in densely populated residential areas, and video showed shots being fired from the favela at the aircraft.
Photo: Reuters
At the site of the raid, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted: “We want peace.”
“It’s a massacre inside, which police are calling an operation,” one woman said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals from authorities.
“They’re not letting us help [victims],” she added, saying she saw one man arrested for attempting to do so.
Ronaldo Oliveira, a Rio police investigator, said that officials would have rather just made arrests of suspects, “but unfortunately they chose to fire at our policemen.”
Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, who is running for re-election in October, wrote on Twitter that he lamented the police officer’s death.
“I will continue to fight crime with all my strength. We will not back down from the mission of guaranteeing peace and security to the people of our state,” Castro said.
In another post, Castro wrote that his main rival in the elections, Brazilian lawmaker Marcelo Freixo, defends criminals who attack police, “such an important institution that makes us so proud.”
Freixo responded that the Castro “uses police to make politics.”
The government’s strategy for tackling violence and organized crime, an approach that regularly sees deadly police operations, has come under criticism. A raid in Rio’s Vila Cruzeiro community in May killed more than 20 people.
Robert Muggah, cofounder of Igarape Institute, a Rio de Janeiro-based think tank focused on security, said Thursday’s raid is “a symptom of failed leadership and an institutional culture that condones excessive force.”
“The killings resulting from large scale police operations is a grim reminder that militarized policing is not only ineffective, it is counterproductive,” Muggah said in a text message, adding that those raids generate “extreme violence predominantly affecting low-income black populations while also corroding the trust between residents and law enforcement.”
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about 1.6km to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. His footsteps quicken as he draws nearer and his eyes light up as he peers closely at the branches through his spectacles, caressing the leaves and sniffing the fruit to see if any are ripe. “This is my prize of toiling hard in the scorching sun for decades,” the 82-year-old said in his orchard in the small town of Malihabad. “For the naked eye, it’s just