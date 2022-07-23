Security increasing for US public officials amid threats

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin





The meeting place? A secret. Agenda? Not public. Name tags? Take them off in public.

Even one of the main social events — trivia night — would be at an undisclosed location. This was no meeting of spies or undercover law enforcement agents. Instead, these were the security protocols for a gathering this week in Madison, Wisconsin, of state election bureaucrats from around the US.

While the hush-hush measures might seem a bit extreme, they were put in place because of the threats against election workers that have been escalating since the 2020 presidential election as former US president Donald Trump continues to promote the lie that widespread fraud cost him re-election.

Security increased at meetings of government officials after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, “but not like this where the agenda is kept secret,” said Kevin Kennedy, who was director of the then-Wisconsin Government Accountability Board for nearly four decades before retiring in 2016, when it became the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

He has attended meetings of the National Association of State Election Directors for more than 30 years and said it was jarring that otherwise anonymous election workers are being targeted.

“This is just at a different level, and it’s a reflection of the times and it’s unfortunate,” he said.

State and local election officials have become targets for those upset with Trump’s loss and who believe any number of unfounded conspiracy theories about a rigged election. Many have retired or quit as a result, raising staffing concerns in some offices.

Four people have been charged by federal prosecutors, with one pleading guilty last month. In that case, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was the subject of multiple threatening posts on social media.

Griswold, a Democrat who has received numerous death threats since the 2020 election, said that she would not be intimidated, adding that a state law she helped pass increases protections for election workers at all levels.

“We cannot allow violent threats to secretaries of state and election workers become an accepted norm in the United States,” she said.

In Wisconsin, the exact meeting location — which ended up being just a block away from the state Capitol — was not revealed to reporters who registered to cover it until four days before the event. There were no signs in the hotel announcing the meeting, and the agenda on topics to be discussed, such as “understanding and preventing insider threats,” was not handed out until the start of the meeting.

Amy Cohen, executive director of the state elections group, cautioned the 170 registered attendees from 33 states to take off their name tags when they left and went into the city.

“Don’t advertise who you are and exactly why you’re here,” she said.

She said the association did not livestream any of the panels nor did it post any messages to its Twitter account during the gathering, although there were no social media prohibitions for those who attended.

“Please do be thoughtful about what you post and remember that some of the people in this room are dealing with serious security concerns and we need to be respectful to keep everyone safe,” Cohen said at the start of the gathering.

Judd Choate, Colorado’s state elections director for the past 13 years, attended the Wisconsin event and said he has been surprised at the level of rancor and hostility toward election workers.

He said that many of the attacks are coming from people with little understanding of how elections are run.

“We were kind of a sleepy part of government, and we’re not anymore,” he said.