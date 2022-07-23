Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, a Republican congressional leader and even his family, former US president Donald Trump refused to call off last year’s Jan. 6 mob attack on the US Capitol, instead “pouring gasoline on the fire” by aggressively posting on Twitter his false claims of a stolen election and celebrating his crowd of supporters as “very special,” the US House of Representatives investigating committee showed on Thursday night.
The next day, he declared anew: “I don’t want to say the election is over.”
That was in a previously unaired outtake of an address to the nation he was to give, shown at the prime-time hearing of the committee.
Photo: AFP
The panel documented how for 187 minutes, from the time Trump left a rally stage sending his supporters to the Capitol to the time he appeared in the Rose Garden video that day, nothing could compel the defeated president to act. Instead, he watched the violence unfold on TV.
“President Trump didn’t fail to act,” said US Representative Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican but frequent Trump critic who flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. “He chose not to act.”
After months of work and weeks of hearings, the session started the way the committee began — laying blame for the deadly attack on Trump for summoning the mob to Washington and sending them to Capitol Hill.
The defeated president turned his supporters’ “love of country into a weapon,” said the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman, US Representative Liz Cheney.
Far from finishing its work after Thursday’s hearing, probably the last of the summer, the panel is to start up again in September as more witnesses and information emerge.
“Every American must consider this: Can a president who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of Jan. 6 ever be trusted in any position of authority in our great nation?” she said.
Trump, who is considering another White House run, dismissed the committee as a “kangaroo court,” and name-called the panel and witnesses for “many lies and misrepresentations.”
The committee played audio of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, reacting with surprise to the president’s inaction during the attack.
“You’re the commander-in-chief. You’ve got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there’s nothing? No call? Nothing, zero?” he said.
At the Capitol, the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” as Trump posted on Twitter his condemnation of then-US vice president Pence, former US deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger testified.
He said that when he saw Trump’s post he immediately decided to resign, as did former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, who said she was a lifelong Republican but could not go along with what was going on.
She was the witness who called the post “a green light” and “pouring gasoline on the fire.”
Pence sheltered in his ceremonial office on the second floor of the US Senate as rioters pushed closer and closer, as seen in videos shown at the hearing.
There was smoke in a nearby hallway as US Capitol Police tried to corral a group of attackers, and Secret Service agents desperately tried to figure out whether they could safely evacuate Pence to another location on the Capitol grounds.
“The security detail of the vice president was starting to fear for their own lives,” one anonymous White House security official testified on video played at the hearing.
Rioters were just feet away, the official testified, adding that agents were “screaming and saying goodbye to family.”
Pence ultimately was hurried to a Capitol loading dock.
Additional reporting by Reuters
