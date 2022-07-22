PAPAU NEW GUINEA
Eighteen killed in Enga
At least 18 people have been killed in Enga Province, which Prime Minister James Marape yesterday placed under “emergency status.” Local police chief George Kakas said that 13 men and five women were killed near the mining town of Porgera on Tuesday, with the victims apparently hacked to death with machetes and axes. The jungles of the region regularly see violent clashes — sometimes leading to mass killings — between local tribes, sparked by conflicts over land, resources or other disputes. Tuesday’s violence was not believed to be linked to the country’s election campaign, Marape said. “We have called our additional manpower from both military and police not just for Porgera, but other areas that need special assistance,” he said.
INDONESIA
Bodies found after ferry sank
At least nine bodies have been found after a ferry sank due to bad weather, a search-and-rescue official said yesterday. The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized off Ternate on Monday evening, prompting a search-and-rescue operation for 13 missing people. Rescuers found four bodies on Wednesday evening and five bodies on the fourth day of the search, the Ternate search-and-rescue agency said in a statement. Four people remain missing. The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it traveled to nearby Halmahera. Local villagers had sailed out in their longboats to help authorities with the search operation.
MEXICO
Rights advocate set on fire
A disability rights advocate has died after she was set on fire in Jalisco state, the local prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday. The mother of an autistic child, Luz Raquel Padilla was part of an organization of families with experience in caring for people with disabilities. Three men and a woman doused the 35-year-old in alcohol and set her alight in a park in the town of Zapopan, prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez told a news conference, citing witnesses. Padilla, who had burns on 90 percent of her body, died on Tuesday from the “seriousness of the injuries,” he said. She had been living under protection measures after threats from a neighbor, after she had posted on social media denunciations of some of her neighbor’s behavior, such as listening to loud music, which affected her son’s health. The case is being investigated as a possible femicide, prosecutors said.
UNITED STATES
Logo draws Nazi comparison
The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta, Georgia, area elementary school has been paused after parents pointed out similarities to a Nazi symbol, although the Cobb County School District said the design was based on an army colonel’s eagle wings. The school district on Tuesday said that it has halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta after it drew condemnation on social media. The logo depicts an eagle, the school’s mascot, over the school’s initials “ES.” The Nazi eagle, which was developed in the 1920s and later became a symbol for white supremacists, depicts an eagle holding a swastika in its talons. “Really it’s a big oversight of the county and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, to not call out the fact that this looks like Nazi iconography,” Mike Albuquerque, the father of two students who are to attend the school next year, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. East Side Elementary is across the street from a synagogue.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on Friday last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Footage of the shooting in Nara, Japan, show that the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused on the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the Japanese National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and would compile measures in response, Kishida said. A team of national police officials