PAPAU NEW GUINEA

Eighteen killed in Enga

At least 18 people have been killed in Enga Province, which Prime Minister James Marape yesterday placed under “emergency status.” Local police chief George Kakas said that 13 men and five women were killed near the mining town of Porgera on Tuesday, with the victims apparently hacked to death with machetes and axes. The jungles of the region regularly see violent clashes — sometimes leading to mass killings — between local tribes, sparked by conflicts over land, resources or other disputes. Tuesday’s violence was not believed to be linked to the country’s election campaign, Marape said. “We have called our additional manpower from both military and police not just for Porgera, but other areas that need special assistance,” he said.

INDONESIA

Bodies found after ferry sank

At least nine bodies have been found after a ferry sank due to bad weather, a search-and-rescue official said yesterday. The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized off Ternate on Monday evening, prompting a search-and-rescue operation for 13 missing people. Rescuers found four bodies on Wednesday evening and five bodies on the fourth day of the search, the Ternate search-and-rescue agency said in a statement. Four people remain missing. The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it traveled to nearby Halmahera. Local villagers had sailed out in their longboats to help authorities with the search operation.

MEXICO

Rights advocate set on fire

A disability rights advocate has died after she was set on fire in Jalisco state, the local prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday. The mother of an autistic child, Luz Raquel Padilla was part of an organization of families with experience in caring for people with disabilities. Three men and a woman doused the 35-year-old in alcohol and set her alight in a park in the town of Zapopan, prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez told a news conference, citing witnesses. Padilla, who had burns on 90 percent of her body, died on Tuesday from the “seriousness of the injuries,” he said. She had been living under protection measures after threats from a neighbor, after she had posted on social media denunciations of some of her neighbor’s behavior, such as listening to loud music, which affected her son’s health. The case is being investigated as a possible femicide, prosecutors said.

UNITED STATES

Logo draws Nazi comparison

The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta, Georgia, area elementary school has been paused after parents pointed out similarities to a Nazi symbol, although the Cobb County School District said the design was based on an army colonel’s eagle wings. The school district on Tuesday said that it has halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta after it drew condemnation on social media. The logo depicts an eagle, the school’s mascot, over the school’s initials “ES.” The Nazi eagle, which was developed in the 1920s and later became a symbol for white supremacists, depicts an eagle holding a swastika in its talons. “Really it’s a big oversight of the county and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, to not call out the fact that this looks like Nazi iconography,” Mike Albuquerque, the father of two students who are to attend the school next year, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. East Side Elementary is across the street from a synagogue.