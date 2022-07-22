US Senate considers bill to protect gay marriage

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Senate on Wednesday unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass landmark legislation in the House of Representatives, as the House was yesterday to vote on legislation to inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law.

The two bills started as an election-season political effort to confront the new Supreme Court majority after the court overturned abortion access in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns that other rights were at risk.

The same-sex marriage bill has a shot at becoming law after the vote, with pressure mounting on Republicans to drop their longstanding opposition and join in a bipartisan moment for gay rights.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This legislation was so important,” US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he opened the chamber on Wednesday.

The Democratic leader marveled over the House’s 267-157 tally, with 47 Republicans — almost one-fifth of the party’s lawmakers — voting for the bill late on Tuesday.

Political odds are still long for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriages as protected under federal law. Conservatives, including Republican leaders, largely opposed the bill, and the vast majority of Republicans voted against it.

In a sign of shifting political attitudes and a need for an election-year win, some Republicans are signaling that there might be an opening, but US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was notably silent when asked about the bill, saying he would take a look if it comes to the Senate.

Social issues including same-sex marriage, access to contraception and abortion have sprinted to the top of the congressional agenda this summer in reaction to the Supreme Court’s action overturning Roe v. Wade, a stunning ruling that ended the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion access. It set off alarms that other rights conservatives have targeted could be next.

While Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, insisted the Roe v. Wade ruling pertained only to abortion access, a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who has gained stature in the new majority, raised questions about gay marriage and other rights.

“We take Justice Thomas — and the extremist movement behind him — at their word,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during the House debate. “This is what they intend to do.”