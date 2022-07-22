The US Senate on Wednesday unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass landmark legislation in the House of Representatives, as the House was yesterday to vote on legislation to inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law.
The two bills started as an election-season political effort to confront the new Supreme Court majority after the court overturned abortion access in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns that other rights were at risk.
The same-sex marriage bill has a shot at becoming law after the vote, with pressure mounting on Republicans to drop their longstanding opposition and join in a bipartisan moment for gay rights.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This legislation was so important,” US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he opened the chamber on Wednesday.
The Democratic leader marveled over the House’s 267-157 tally, with 47 Republicans — almost one-fifth of the party’s lawmakers — voting for the bill late on Tuesday.
Political odds are still long for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriages as protected under federal law. Conservatives, including Republican leaders, largely opposed the bill, and the vast majority of Republicans voted against it.
In a sign of shifting political attitudes and a need for an election-year win, some Republicans are signaling that there might be an opening, but US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was notably silent when asked about the bill, saying he would take a look if it comes to the Senate.
Social issues including same-sex marriage, access to contraception and abortion have sprinted to the top of the congressional agenda this summer in reaction to the Supreme Court’s action overturning Roe v. Wade, a stunning ruling that ended the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion access. It set off alarms that other rights conservatives have targeted could be next.
While Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, insisted the Roe v. Wade ruling pertained only to abortion access, a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who has gained stature in the new majority, raised questions about gay marriage and other rights.
“We take Justice Thomas — and the extremist movement behind him — at their word,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during the House debate. “This is what they intend to do.”
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on Friday last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Footage of the shooting in Nara, Japan, show that the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused on the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the Japanese National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and would compile measures in response, Kishida said. A team of national police officials