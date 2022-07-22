Spain reports 500 dead amid heat wave

AN UNSETTLING RECORD: Tuesday was the ‘busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War,’ London’s mayor said of the response to heat-related fires

AFP, MADRID





“More than 500 people died” during a 10-day heat wave, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, as Europe counts the cost of a record period of extreme temperatures.

Climate change protesters said the scorching weather should be a wake-up call for the continent.

“This has nothing to do with ideologies, but with a reality, with a climatic emergency that the planet is living through,” Sanchez said.

A couple hug near a city fountain at sunset in Bucharest on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Speaking against a backdrop of charred trees and burnt ground in the hard-hit northeastern Zaragoza region, he urged people to exercise “extreme caution.”

Sanchez cited figures released by the Carlos III Health Institute, which estimated the number of heat-related fatalities based on the number of excess deaths compared to the average in previous years.

The institute said that these figures are a statistical estimate and not a record of official deaths.

Under a deal reached between Madrid city hall and unions on Tuesday, manual street cleaning in the Spanish capital is to be eliminated when temperatures rise above 39°C, and shifts on days with extreme heat would start later to avoid the most intense heat.

The agreement came after a 60-year-old street cleaner on a one-month contract died on Saturday, after he collapsed in the street from heatstroke while working the previous day.

Meanwhile, Greek firefighters on Wednesday gained the upper hand in a battle against a wildfire raging for a second day in mountainside suburbs north of Athens that had forced hundreds of people to flee, an official said.

“For the most part, the fire is in decline,” Hellenic Fire Department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told reporters.

Greece had been spared the blistering heat wave experienced in western Europe, but flames fanned by high winds were threatening the suburbs of Penteli, Pallini, Anthousa and Gerakas, home to tens of thousands of people.

In France, firefighters brought twin blazes near the southwestern city of Bordeaux under control. Temperatures of more than 40°C over previous days have spelled misery for millions and shattered heat records.

Cooler air swept in Wednesday, bringing relief to people from Portugal to Britain, but thousands of firefighters continued to tackle blazes that have broken out in multiple countries after months of drought-like conditions.

The heat wave created a new all-time record for Britain where the Met Office clocked 40.3°C in eastern England, surpassing the previous high set in 2019.

Grassland fires erupted on Tuesday on the edge of London, with one forcing the evacuation of 14 people as farm buildings, houses and garages were consumed by the flames.

Sixteen firefighters were injured around the capital with two taken to hospital, the London Fire Brigade said.

“Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News on Wednesday, urging the public to remain vigilant despite temperatures now falling.

Khan also accused Conservative leadership candidates vying to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ignoring “the elephant in the room” of climate change.

Hundreds of firefighters were also deployed in western Slovenia on Wednesday to battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of several villages, emergency services officials said.