Draghi resigns after coalition implodes

‘ITALY BETRAYED’: Draghi’s resignation would open a ‘period of uncertainty’ and mark the loss of a ‘pillar of Europe,’ French Secretary of State Laurence Boone said

AFP, ROME





Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi yesterday resigned after efforts to bring the country’s fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign which could bring the hard right to power.

The internationally respected 74-year-old formally handed his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is to guide the country out of the crisis.

Mattarella is likely to dissolve parliament and call early elections for September or October, and Draghi might stay on as head of the government until then, political analysts said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi waves to lawmakers at the end of his address at the parliament in Rome yesterday. Photo: AP

“Italy betrayed,” the front page of the Repubblica read, while the Stampa ran with “For shame.”

Based on current polls, a rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party would comfortably win a snap election.

Draghi, a former head of the European Central Bank, was parachuted into the premiership last year as Italy wrestled with the COVID-19 pandemic and an ailing economy.

Italian lawmakers applaud Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

On Wednesday, he attempted to save the government, urging his squabbling coalition to put aside their grievances for the sake of the country.

“Are you ready?” he asked the Senate four times.

Now was not the time for uncertainty, amid a myriad of challenges, from a struggling economy and soaring inflation to the Ukraine war, he said.

Three parties — Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant Lega and the populist Five Star Movement — decided they were not. They opted to sit out the vote, saying it was no longer possible for them to work together.

The crisis was sparked when Five Star snubbed a key vote last week, despite warnings from Draghi that it would fatally undermine the coalition.

His downfall came in spite of polls suggesting that most Italians wanted Draghi to stay at the helm until the scheduled general election in May next year.

Supporters of Draghi had warned that a government collapse could worsen social ills in a period of rampant inflation, delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Laurence Boone said that Draghi’s resignation would open a “period of uncertainty” and mark the loss of a “pillar of Europe”.

The Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, is flying high in the polls — but it would need the support of Forza Italia and Lega — and the three parties often clash.

Should it win, such a coalition “would offer a much more disruptive scenario for Italy and the EU” than Draghi’s national unity government, wrote Luigi Scazzieri, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.

However, research consultancy Capital Economics said that there were “powerful fiscal and monetary incentives” for the next government to implement the reforms demanded by the EU, or risk missing out on billions of euros of post-pandemic recovery funds.