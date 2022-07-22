Glow in sky over Australian town confuses residents

Residents in Mildura, Australia, were left pleasantly dumbfounded on Wednesday when the night sky was set ablaze with an eerie pink glow.

“It was very bizarre,” resident Tammy Szumowski said. “I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending.”

However, the explanation was far more mundane.

Pharmaceutical company Cann Group said that the lights were coming from its local medicinal cannabis facility, where the blackout blinds had been left open.

“Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth,” said Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at Cann Group. “A red-spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night and will in the future block that glow.”

The federal member for Mallee, Anne Webster, was driving home in the dark when she noticed the smouldering pink light.

“I thought: That is weird. There is no city out there. What is it?” she said. “When I understood the Cann processing site is there, but it still was the first time I’ve seen that pink glow. It was quite strange.”

Cann Group was the first Australian company to secure licences for cannabis cultivation for medicinal and research purposes.

On July 7, its Mildura facility received a licence to cultivate and supply a wide range of medicinal cannabis products in-house after acquiring the site in 2019.

It gathered its first commercial harvest of crops last month.

Webster said it was “quite an exciting site.”

However, due to the nature of its business, it has a secret location and is not open to the public.

“Propagation of cannabis is really interesting and the way they use lights to increase the growth cycle and speed up the whole process is quite amazing,” she said. “I look forward to many other innovative producers coming to the region and bringing their glows with them.”