Residents in Mildura, Australia, were left pleasantly dumbfounded on Wednesday when the night sky was set ablaze with an eerie pink glow.
“It was very bizarre,” resident Tammy Szumowski said. “I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending.”
However, the explanation was far more mundane.
Pharmaceutical company Cann Group said that the lights were coming from its local medicinal cannabis facility, where the blackout blinds had been left open.
“Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth,” said Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at Cann Group. “A red-spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night and will in the future block that glow.”
The federal member for Mallee, Anne Webster, was driving home in the dark when she noticed the smouldering pink light.
“I thought: That is weird. There is no city out there. What is it?” she said. “When I understood the Cann processing site is there, but it still was the first time I’ve seen that pink glow. It was quite strange.”
Cann Group was the first Australian company to secure licences for cannabis cultivation for medicinal and research purposes.
On July 7, its Mildura facility received a licence to cultivate and supply a wide range of medicinal cannabis products in-house after acquiring the site in 2019.
It gathered its first commercial harvest of crops last month.
Webster said it was “quite an exciting site.”
However, due to the nature of its business, it has a secret location and is not open to the public.
“Propagation of cannabis is really interesting and the way they use lights to increase the growth cycle and speed up the whole process is quite amazing,” she said. “I look forward to many other innovative producers coming to the region and bringing their glows with them.”
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on Friday last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Footage of the shooting in Nara, Japan, show that the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused on the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the Japanese National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and would compile measures in response, Kishida said. A team of national police officials