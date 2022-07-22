Sri Lanka’s Wickremesinghe sworn in as president

AFP, COLOMBO





Former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday was sworn in as president of the crisis-hit South Asian nation, as officials said he was looking to form a unity government to manage the turmoil.

The 73-year-old veteran politician, who was overwhelmingly elected as head of state in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, took his oath of office before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Wickremesinghe’s office said.

Live coverage of the swearing-in at the tightly guarded parliament complex was cut off just as Wickremesinghe and his wife, Maithree, walked into the building after reviewing a military parade.

A man waves a Sri Lankan flag in the compound of the presidential secretariat in Colombo yesterday. Photo: AP

“An investigation was launched to figure out why the broadcast was interrupted,” a top defense official told reporters.

Sri Lanka’s police chief and top military brass stood behind the new president as the oath was administered.

Official sources said he was expected to shortly form a Cabinet not exceeding 30 ministers to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain.

A foreign exchange crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by mismanagement has left Sri Lanka suffering lengthy power blackouts, and the country’s 22 million people enduring shortages of fuel, food and medicines for months.

Public anger over the hardships boiled over when tens of thousands of protesters stormed the home of then-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, forcing him to step down and clearing the way for Wickremesinghe’s election.

A priority for the new government is to pursue ongoing bailout talks with the IMF and restructure its unsustainable foreign debt.

The CIA overnight blamed Sri Lanka’s financial crisis on high-debt Chinese investments, several of which funded “white elephant” infrastructure projects.

“The Chinese have a lot of weight to throw around and they can make a very appealing case for their investments,” CIA Director Bill Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

Sri Lanka had “made some really dumb bets about their economic future,” Burns said, attributing the “catastrophic” economic conditions to those decisions.

China is Sri Lanka’s largest single bilateral foreign lender, accounting for more than 10 percent of the US$51 billion external debt on which the government announced a default in April.

Officials said that Wickremesinghe yesterday was to hold his first official meeting with military brass and the police chief to discuss the security environment.

Constitutionally, the president is also the minister of defense and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who had supported a rival presidential candidate in the vote on Wednesday, said he had met with Wickremesinghe to discuss how to protect the country from further “misery and disaster.”

“We as an opposition will provide our constructive support for efforts to alleviate human suffering,” Premadasa wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Wickremesinghe’s Cabinet is expected to include several opposition lawmakers.

He prorogued parliament for 24 hours yesterday to start a fresh session of the legislature, with chief government whip Prasanna Ranatunga telling reporters that the new president wanted to reconstitute parliamentary committees.