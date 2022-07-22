Iraq PM blames Turkey after shelling

NINE KILLED: An official said that the people killed included Iraqi tourists who had come to the northern Iraqi hill village to escape high temperatures elsewhere

AFP, ZAKHO, Iraq





Nine civilians including children were killed on Wednesday in a park in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region by artillery fire that Baghdad blamed on Turkey, a country engaged in a cross-border offensive.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi warned Turkey that Baghdad reserves the “right to retaliate,” calling the artillery fire a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty — a line echoed by Iraq’s Kurdish administration.

Iraq said it was recalling its charge d’affaires from Ankara and summoning Turkey’s ambassador, and demanded an official apology from Turkey along with “the withdrawal of its armed forces from all Iraqi territory.”

General Mohammed al-Bayati speaks at a hospital in Zakho, Iraq, on Wednesday after a strike killed people at a park in the autonomous Kurdistan region. Photo: AFP

However, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that these “kinds of attacks” were committed by “terrorist organizations,” and invited Baghdad to avoid making statements influenced by “terrorist propaganda.”

The people killed included Iraqi tourists who had come to the northern Iraqi hill village of Parakh in Zakho district to escape sweltering temperatures further south in the country, said Mushir Bashir, the head of Zakho region.

“Turkey hit the village twice today,” Bashir told reporters.

One witness spoke of a deluge of fire falling on the park and its water features, where visitors had been relaxing.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Iraq in April dubbed “Operation Claw-Lock,” which it said targets fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The artillery strikes killed nine and wounded 23, Zakho health official Amir Ali told reporters.

He had earlier put the toll at eight dead, including two children.

In front of a hospital in Zakho, Hassan Tahsin Ali, a young man who had come from Iraq’s central Babylon region, spoke to reporters with a bandage around his head.

“There were indiscriminate strikes on us, there were bodies in the water,” he said. “Our young people are dead, our children are dead, who should we turn to? We have only God.”

Another survivor said that the shelling took place just 15 minutes after “more than 20 buses came into the park,” and said he counted at least “five” projectiles, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Al-Kadhemi dispatched Iraq’s foreign minister and top security officials to the site.

“Turkish forces have perpetrated once more a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” al-Kadhemi said, condemning the harm caused to “the life and security” of Iraqi citizens.

“Iraq reserves the right to retaliate against these aggressions and take all necessary measures to protect our people,” he said.

In the Iraqi city of Karbala, a few dozen people protested in front of a Turkish visa center, burning a Turkish flag, a photographer said.

Protesters also gathered in Nassiriyah.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered outside a visa issuing center affiliated with the embassy where a demonstrator climbed onto the roof and lowered the Turkish flag, two security sources said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government also criticized the deadly shelling “by Turkish forces,” and urged both the federal government and the international community to “work more effectively to prevent” repetitions.

“Clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters in the border areas of the Kurdistan region have become a constant threat to the lives and well-being of our citizens,” it said.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh deplored repeated “Turkish bombardment” and said the situation amounted to a “national security threat.”

Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.