World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Funeral decision expected

A state funeral on Sept. 27 for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death at a campaign rally this month, has been planned, a government official and a Liberal Democratic Party source said yesterday. An official decision would be made at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, they said.

UNITED STATES

Park sorry for snub

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two girls during a parade went viral online. The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed the character Rosita high-fiving a child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking past the two girls who had their arms stretched out during the parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia. The family’s lawyer, B’Ivory LaMarr, on Tuesday told reporters that the family is appalled and disturbed by the incident, and “the injuries propagated to their children.” In an initial statement on Sunday, Sesame Place said that the park and its employees stand for “inclusivity and equality in all forms.” The statement also said that performers sometimes miss requests for hugs because the costumes they wear make it difficult to see at lower levels. “The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding,” the statement said.

UNITED STATES

Chicken returned home

A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 21km away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 104kph on an interstate. Someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported. “That’s a chicken. That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?” Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police. “They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said. So Fasano took the chicken home and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken’s owners in Hinesburg. The chicken is now home. The family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

UNITED STATES

Shooting details corrected

A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said on Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results showed that Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement saying that surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday. Ison blamed the timing error on misreading his notes during the news conference. Sapirman was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana. Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Ison has said, calling Dicken’s action “heroic.”