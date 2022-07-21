JAPAN
Funeral decision expected
A state funeral on Sept. 27 for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death at a campaign rally this month, has been planned, a government official and a Liberal Democratic Party source said yesterday. An official decision would be made at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, they said.
UNITED STATES
Park sorry for snub
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two girls during a parade went viral online. The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed the character Rosita high-fiving a child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking past the two girls who had their arms stretched out during the parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia. The family’s lawyer, B’Ivory LaMarr, on Tuesday told reporters that the family is appalled and disturbed by the incident, and “the injuries propagated to their children.” In an initial statement on Sunday, Sesame Place said that the park and its employees stand for “inclusivity and equality in all forms.” The statement also said that performers sometimes miss requests for hugs because the costumes they wear make it difficult to see at lower levels. “The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding,” the statement said.
UNITED STATES
Chicken returned home
A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 21km away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 104kph on an interstate. Someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported. “That’s a chicken. That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?” Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police. “They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said. So Fasano took the chicken home and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken’s owners in Hinesburg. The chicken is now home. The family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.
UNITED STATES
Shooting details corrected
A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said on Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results showed that Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement saying that surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday. Ison blamed the timing error on misreading his notes during the news conference. Sapirman was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana. Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Ison has said, calling Dicken’s action “heroic.”
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
FIGHTING ON: Alexandra Wong, a familiar presence at pro-democracy rallies, used her court appearance to label Hong Kong’s government an ‘authoritarian regime’ Hong Kong has jailed a 66-year-old activist known affectionately as Grandma Wong (王婆婆) in relation to the pro-democracy protests that rocked the territory three years ago. A magistrate on Wednesday jailed Alexandra Wong (王鳳瑤) for eight months over two counts of unlawful assembly during a protest on Aug. 11, 2019. Wong was a familiar presence at the protests, and was widely recognized for flying the British Union Jack. Principal magistrate Ada Yim (嚴舜儀) found Wong to have participated in two illegal assemblies, and cited her use of flags and slogans to encourage others to do the same. From the dock, the bespectacled and
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview