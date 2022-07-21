China has ramped up approvals for new coal power plants this year, Greenpeace said yesterday, as authorities try to lower the risk of economically painful electricity shortages.
China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last year vowed to phase down coal use from 2026 as part of an ambitious set of national climate commitments.
However, campaigners fear those targets are under threat with the government focused on economic challenges, even as the effects of climate change are felt around the world.
Photo: AFP
In the first quarter of this year, Chinese regulators gave the green light to coal plants with a total capacity of 8.63 gigawatts, research conducted by Greenpeace found.
That is nearly half of the entire coal-fired capacity approved last year, the environmental campaign group said.
“Building more coal-fired power capacity will not provide energy security for China,” said Wu Jinghan (吳婧涵), climate and energy campaigner with Greenpeace in Beijing.
“China has an overcapacity of coal-fired power plants. Power inadequacies originate from poor integration of generation, grid, load and storage,” Wu said.
The figure for new coal plant approvals dipped in the middle of last year, but rebounded later in the year as China experienced widespread power outages due to a supply crunch.
Electricity consumption has surged this summer as China is experiencing an intense heat wave, with air-conditioning cranked up at homes and businesses to try to keep people cool.
China relies on coal for about 60 percent of its electricity, and has asked domestic miners to increase capacity by 272 million tonnes this year.
The Chinese State Council in May announced 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) of investment in coal power generation, as coal producers were pressured to ramp up output before the 2025 threshold.
“An overcapacity of this one energy source is a major hurdle for energy security, as well as China’s energy transition,” Wu said.
Skyrocketing global commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have renewed China’s focus on energy security.
As the Chinese economy stalls under strict COVID-19 policies and prolonged supply chain disruptions, authorities are looking to boost growth through a massive infrastructure construction push, which relies overwhelmingly on coal power.
China is the world’s biggest coal consumer and producer, and analysts worry that economic targets could derail its pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
FIGHTING ON: Alexandra Wong, a familiar presence at pro-democracy rallies, used her court appearance to label Hong Kong’s government an ‘authoritarian regime’ Hong Kong has jailed a 66-year-old activist known affectionately as Grandma Wong (王婆婆) in relation to the pro-democracy protests that rocked the territory three years ago. A magistrate on Wednesday jailed Alexandra Wong (王鳳瑤) for eight months over two counts of unlawful assembly during a protest on Aug. 11, 2019. Wong was a familiar presence at the protests, and was widely recognized for flying the British Union Jack. Principal magistrate Ada Yim (嚴舜儀) found Wong to have participated in two illegal assemblies, and cited her use of flags and slogans to encourage others to do the same. From the dock, the bespectacled and
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview