The US House of Representatives yesterday was due to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, a direct confrontation with the US Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v Wade abortion access has sparked concerns that other rights enjoyed by countless Americans might be in jeopardy.
The House vote is part political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that would force all representatives to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.
It is also part of the legislative branch asserting its authority, pushing back against an aggressive court that appears intent on revisiting many settled US laws.
Photo: AP
“As this Court may take aim at other fundamental rights, we cannot sit idly by,” Representative Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.
While the respect for marriage act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the US Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it.
It is one of several bills, including those enshrining abortion access, that Democrats are pushing to confront the court’s conservative majority. Another bill, guaranteeing access to contraceptive services, is set for a vote later this week.
The respect for marriage act would repeal a leftover law still on the books that defines marriage as a heterogeneous relationship between a man and woman. It would also provide legal protections for interracial marriages by prohibiting any state from denying out-of-state marriage licenses and benefits on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.
The 1996 law, the Defense of Marriage Act, had basically been sidelined by court rulings, including Obergefell v Hodges, which established the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.
In doing away with the Roe v Wade constitutional right to an abortion, the conservative court majority left critics concerned there might be more to come.
Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark ruling legalizing same-sex marriage and now running as a Democrat for the Ohio House, said after the court’s ruling on abortion: “When we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk.”
