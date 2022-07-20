As Russia on Monday kept up its relentless shelling across the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expanded the shakeup of his security services by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harbored “collaborators and traitors.”
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said a “personnel audit” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.
“Different levels, different areas of focus, but the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work,” Zelenskiy said.
Photo: Reuters
The president on Sunday fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.
Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelenskiy’s control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
“In the conditions of a war, Zelenskiy needs leaders that are capable of tackling several tasks at the same time — to resist Russia’s intrigues within the country to create a fifth column, to be in contact and coordination with international experts, to do their actual job effectively,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst with the Penta Center think tank.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price, speaking to reporters in Washington, said when asked about the personnel changes that the two governments were in close contact.
“The fact is that in all of our relationships, and including in this relationship, we invest not in personalities. We invest in institutions and, of course, President Zelenskiy has spoken to his rationale for making these personnel shifts,” Price said.
He said Washington would continue to work with Kyiv on war-crimes investigations and information sharing.
Intelligence is “an important element of the assistance that we are providing to our Ukrainian partners in an effort to help them defend themselves,” he said.
Meanwhile, Russia pressed forward with its missile and shelling attacks, which Ukrainian officials said were designed to intimidate the civilian population and create panic.
However, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said that his troops had “stabilized the situation” on the front, largely thanks to Western deliveries of technically advanced rocket systems.
“It is complex, tense, but completely controllable,” General Valeriy Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram after a telephone call with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
“An important factor contributing to our holding our defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS, delivering targeted strikes against enemy command posts, ammunition and fuel depots,” Zaluzhnyy said, referring to the light multiple-rocket launchers delivered from the US.
Ukraine’s Emergency Service said at least six people were killed by Russian shelling on Monday targeting the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Toretsk was taken briefly in the Russian invasion of 2014, but Ukrainian forces ended up taking the city back.
Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian shelling there is incessant. Four Russian strikes had been carried out on the city of Kramatorsk, he said, and he urged civilians to evacuate.
“We’re seeing that the Russians want to sow fear and panic,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “The front line is moving, so civilians must leave the region and evacuate.”
Nearly 1,000 civilians were evacuated to Ukraine on Monday from Russian-held territories in the northern Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
About one-third of the region remains in Russian hands after Moscow’s troops overran it in April.
In Washington, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as she began a series of high-profile appearances.
She was yesterday due to meet with US first lady Jill Biden.
Price said that Blinken assured Zelenska of the US’ commitment to Ukraine, and commended her for her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other damage from the war.
