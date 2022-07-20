A ethnic rebel group in Myanmar yesterday said it had captured 14 junta troops and killed an unspecified number, in the latest blow to a fragile peace in the only region to have seen no crackdown after the coup.
Days after its putsch last year, the junta reaffirmed a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has for years fought a war for autonomy for Rakhine State’s ethnic Rakhine population.
Thanks to the truce, the western state was a rare spot of respite, in a country that has seen the majority of its population push back against military rule as the junta cracks down violently against dissent.
Yet the ceasefire has frayed, with small, sporadic clashes reported since November last year and both sides accusing the other of infringing on territory and harassing supporters.
Following two clashes in Maungdaw near the Bangladesh border on Monday “13 soldiers and an officer were captured” and a number of weapons seized, AA spokesman Khaing Thukha said.
Several troops were killed in the clashes, the spokesman said, without giving a specific figure.
Agence France-Presse was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment.
Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 displaced more than 200,000 people across the state, one of Myanmar’s poorest. After the coup, the junta ended a 19-month Internet shutdown in the state of about 1 million.
Rakhine State, home to Rohingya Muslims and a largely Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority, has been a tinderbox of conflict for decades. The military drove more than 740,000 Rohingya from the state in a 2017 campaign that UN investigators called genocide.
Rights groups have also accused soldiers of committing war crimes, including extrajudicial killings in their later campaign against the AA.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
PEOPLE MOVER: A Fijian journalist said that one of the men ordered media to be removed at a previous event, which led her to suspect their presence Two Chinese defense attaches have been kicked out by Fijian police from a Pacific Islands Forum meeting at which US Vice President Kamala Harris was giving a virtual address. The men were sitting in on a session of the forum’s fisheries agency at which Harris announced the step-up of US engagement in the region, believed to be in response to China’s growing influence. They were sitting with the media contingent, but one was identified as a Chinese embassy official by Lice Movono, a Fijian journalist who is covering the forum. Movono said she “recognized him because I’ve interacted with him at least three
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words