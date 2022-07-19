Four dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash

AP, LAS VEGAS





Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said on Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas about 197km northeast of Albuquerque.

Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, sheriff’s officials said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed at about 10pm on Saturday, but sheriff’s officials said the time was actually 7:20pm.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash and the fatalities at 12:15am on Sunday.

They said the helicopter and its crew had been helping to fight a wildfire in the Las Vegas area on Saturday, providing bucket drops and other air logistics to fire crews on the ground.

Sheriff’s officials said they now are working with the Office of the Medical Investigator to recover the bodies of the four men and take them back to Albuquerque.

Aerial video from KOAT-TV showed the wreckage of the helicopter in at least two pieces among some desert shrubs, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

In the past several days, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office used its Metro 2 helicopter to fight a small fire in the East Mountains near Albuquerque and another fire near Santa Fe, Albuquerque TV station KQRE said.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

“As we await additional details on the investigation, my office will offer any available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources will be fully available to assist the investigation,” the statement said.