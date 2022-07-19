On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.
With its rows of tables and chairs and stacks of medical equipment, the vaccination center — a high school in Bushwick, Brooklyn — is reminiscent of a pop-up vaccination clinic for COVID-19, a virus for which New York was also the US epicenter.
Everyone who spoke to AFP while waiting in line said they felt lucky to have gotten an appointment, as New York lacks doses. On Friday, 9,200 time slots became available on the city’s dedicated Web site at 6pm.
Photo: Reuters
They were all gone in seven minutes.
Three days earlier, site traffic was so high that the page crashed.
“It was frustrating, largely because especially with COVID, you’d think that we would have more of a structured process or vaccine rollout,” 23-year-old Aidan Baglivo said. “There just wasn’t really anything.”
The city of more than 8 million people saw monkeypox infections climb last week, with 461 cases recorded as of Friday since the US outbreak began in May.
That number is up from 223 cases on Monday.
Baglivo, a data analyst, said that people who are the most connected on social media have the highest chances of getting a vaccine appointment.
Robert, who declined to give his last name, said that he sat at his computer refreshing the Web site “like a crazy person” until he got a slot.
“This shouldn’t be an issue because there’s already a vaccine, and it [the rollout] should be ... more efficient to prevent it from becoming more of an issue,” the 28-year-old said. Neither his partner nor his best friend have been able to get a vaccine.
“Every additional day where there’s not more people being vaccinated is a bummer,” he added.
Anyone can catch monkeypox, which spreads through close physical contact, but the Jynneos vaccine is reserved for gay men, who make up the vast majority of cases.
Many of New York’s large LGBTQ population worry that their community could be further stigmatized because of the virus.
Nathan Tylutki, a 42-year-old actor, wonders if “there would be a quicker response to developing more vaccines if it wasn’t affecting queer people.”
In his opinion, there is not a lot of anti-vaccine sentiment in the LGBTQ community “because we’ve seen disease, we know what the AIDS epidemic” was like.
“We know that it’s important to be proactive about these kinds of things,” he added.
Monkeypox is characterized by lesions on the skin — which can appear on the genitals or the mouth — and is often accompanied by a fever, sore throat and pain in the lymph nodes. It usually clears up on its own, but it can be extremely painful.
New York has administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccinations, and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state.
However, due to a lack of doses, the Bushwick site was not expected to reopen yesterday.
New York City Department of Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said on Sunday that tens of thousands more vaccines are needed.
In line at the Bushwick site, fitness instructor Leroy Jackson has another concern.
“I am one of maybe two or three black people on this line” out of more than 100, said the 27-year-old, adding that access to appointments for minorities and underprivileged groups is even more limited.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
PEOPLE MOVER: A Fijian journalist said that one of the men ordered media to be removed at a previous event, which led her to suspect their presence Two Chinese defense attaches have been kicked out by Fijian police from a Pacific Islands Forum meeting at which US Vice President Kamala Harris was giving a virtual address. The men were sitting in on a session of the forum’s fisheries agency at which Harris announced the step-up of US engagement in the region, believed to be in response to China’s growing influence. They were sitting with the media contingent, but one was identified as a Chinese embassy official by Lice Movono, a Fijian journalist who is covering the forum. Movono said she “recognized him because I’ve interacted with him at least three