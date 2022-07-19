Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former US president Donald Trump, who faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating a mob attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November last year on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the US Department of Justice received a congressional referral.
Each count carries a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum of one year.
Photo: Reuters
The trial follows a flurry of activity in the case since July 9. More than a week ago, the former White House strategist notified the committee that he is now willing to testify. His lawyer, Robert Costello, said the change was because Trump waived his executive privilege claim from preventing the testimony.
Bannon, 68, was one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts in refusing to testify before the committee. He said that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.
Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege — even as a former president — to try to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. The US Supreme Court in January ruled against Trump’s efforts to stop the US National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge noted, in part, “Presidents are not kings.”
The committee also said that because Trump fired Bannon from the White House in 2017, he was thus a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president in the run-up to the riot.
US District Judge Carl Nichols declined motions to delay the trial in separate hearings last week, including Thursday when Bannon’s lawyers raised concerns about a CNN report about their client and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing last week held by the House committee investigating the riot.
“I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process,” Nichols said on Thursday, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before they are selected.
The judge said he intended to get a jury that “is going to be appropriate, fair and unbiased.”
While the judge allowed the trial to move forward, Nichols left open the possibility that the letters about Trump waiving his privilege and Bannon’s offer to cooperate with the committee could be referenced at trial, saying the information was “at least potentially relevant” to Bannon’s defense.
Roscoe Howard Jr, a former US government attorney, said the best case for Bannon is if the information on his cooperation offer gets to the jury.
Claiming that executive privilege stopped him from cooperating earlier will be a hard argument to make because Bannon refused to answer the subpoena, Howard said.
“You have to show up to invoke the privilege claim. You can’t phone it in,” he said.
