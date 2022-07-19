US shooter killed by armed passerby

GOOD SAMARITAN: The hero was a citizen lawfully carrying a firearm in a food court, in an incident that has shaken a small Indiana city to its core, police said

A man opened fire at a mall in Indiana on Sunday, killing three and injuring two, officials said.

It was the latest armed rampage in a country plagued by gun violence.

The attack ended when a “good Samaritan” shot the gunman dead, police said.

FBI agents gather at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday after a deadly shooting. Photo: AP

“We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said in a statement.

The town is about 16km south of downtown Indianapolis, the state capital.

The gunman, who has not been identified, entered the mall’s food court at about 6pm carrying a rifle along with several magazines of ammunition and opened fire, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

Those injured included a 12-year-old girl, Ison said, adding that no motive had been established.

“Four have been confirmed deceased,” including the initial shooter, he said.

Ison praised the intervention of the armed passerby who ended the attack, calling the 22-year-old man a “good Samaritan.”

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began,” he said.

“This has shaken us to our core. This isn’t something we have seen in Greenwood before,” he said. “It’s absolutely horrendous.”

It is the latest attack in a wave of gun violence plaguing the US, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

That incident followed two massacres in May in which 10 black people were shot dead at an upstate New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers were slain at an elementary school in Texas.

The recent surge in gun violence has reignited a divisive debate over firearm regulation. A US House of Representatives’ committee is set this week to discuss a bill that would ban assault weapons after a 10-year ban expired in 2004.