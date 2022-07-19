A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe’s cooking oil shortages — letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels.
With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80 percent of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European nations including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.
Managers at the Giesinger Brewery, a brewhouse and pub in the southern city of Munich, think they might have the answer, offering beer lovers a liter of their favorite brew for the same quantity of sunflower oil.
Photo: Reuters
“The whole thing came up because we simply ran out of oil in the kitchen and that’s why we have to be inventive,” pub manager Erik Hoffmann told Reuters TV.
Bottles of rapeseed and sunflower oil have often been missing from supermarket shelves in Germany since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and many shops ration the number of bottles per customer.
“Getting oil is very difficult ... if you need 30 liters a week and only get 15 instead, at some point you won’t be able to fry a schnitzel any longer,” Hoffmann said, adding that customers have swapped 400 liters so far.
While a liter of beer costs about 7 euros (US$7.10) in German pubs, a 1 liter bottle of sunflower oil retails for about 4.5 euros — making the offer tempting for many customers.
Customer Moritz Baller bought 80 liters of sunflower oil in Ukraine during a trip to deliver humanitarian aid, swapping his shipment for eight crates of beer for his birthday party.
“The campaign is cool,” Baller said. “We can get cheap beer and, yes, Giesinger Brewery is also helped.”
